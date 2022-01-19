RUSH's ALEX LIFESON: 'Being Vaccinated Is A Really Good Thing'

According to RUSH fan blog Rush Is A Band, RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson has shared a new video update for his AlexLifeson.com newsletter subscribers. In the 12-minute video, the 68-year-old musician rambles on about a number of random subjects, including his ENVY OF NONE project, his new amp, his cat, getting vaccinated and other stuff.

Regarding his stance on getting the COVID-19 shot, Lifeson said in part: "Get vaccinated… Being vaccinated is a really good thing, and if you're not, you're not really doing a good thing at all."

ENVY OF NONE, in which Alex is joined by Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH), Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, will release its self-titled debut album on April 8 via Kscope.

RUSH drummer Neil Peart died in January 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee have repeatedly said that RUSH will never do a show unless all three musicians agree to take part. They haven't performed as RUSH without Peart since he joined the band in 1974.

