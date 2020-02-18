Rumor: RATT, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW And SLAUGHTER To Team Up For Summer U.S. Tour

According to Metal Sludge, RATT, Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER will team up for a U.S. tour this summer.

Although there has been no confirmation yet of any of the bands taking part in the trek, Keifer revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" on Monday (February 17) that he has "a big summer tour planned."

Last Friday (February 14), "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk tweeted that "another '80s rock-themed U.S. tour" would soon be announced. He described the four-band band bill as a "kind of a smaller version" of "The Stadium Tour" "for amphitheaters touring around the same time," referring to the summer trek featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS.

RATT has spent the last year touring with a lineup that includes original singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

On Monday, Metal Sludge reported a rumor that Sanders has been fired from RATT, but this has not yet been corroborated by an official source.

Keifer's sophomore solo album, "Rise", was released in September via Cleopatra Records. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Although CINDERELLA hasn't released a new studio album since 1994's "Still Climbing", the band started playing sporadic shows again in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the last few years while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed to Paul Anthony of Planet Rock that the band is putting the finishing touches on the final chapter of the "United World Rebellion" trilogy, which will tentatively be released in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group's 1989 self-titled debut and 1991's "Slave To The Grind".

SKID ROW's new disc will mark its first release with South African-born, British-based vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER's current lineup includes lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum alongside Jeff "Blando" Bland on lead guitar and Zoltan Chaney on drums.

The band's double-platinum-selling debut album, "Stick It To Ya", peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, based to the strength of its first two singles, "Fly To The Angels" and "Up All Night".

SLAUGHTER has not released a studio album since 1999's "Back To Reality".