Rumor: HELLYEAH, ALL THAT REMAINS And BUTCHER BABIES To Tour U.S. Together In The Spring

February 17, 2020 0 Comments

Rumor: HELLYEAH, ALL THAT REMAINS And BUTCHER BABIES To Tour U.S. Together In The Spring

According to QuadCities.com, HELLYEAH, ALL THAT REMAINS and BUTCHER BABIES will perform at The Rust Belt in Moline, Illinois on Friday, April 24. The date, which was originally announced last month by the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, is believed to be part of a national tour which will likely be announced in the coming days.

HELLYEAH's sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", was released in September via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marks the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott (formerly of PANTERA), who passed away almost two years ago.

Like the last two records, 2016's "Unden!able" and 2014's "Blood For Blood", "Welcome Home" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko.

Vinnie Paul died in June 2018 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. The official cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease.

ALL THAT REMAINS's latest album, "Victim Of The New Disease", was released in November 2018 via Fearless in North America and Eleven Seven in Europe.

ALL THAT REMAINS suffered a tragic and incredibly painful loss ahead of "Victim Of The New Disease"'s release when their highly respected and immeasurably talented lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who played on all nine albums in the band's discography, unexpectedly passed away. Guitarist Jason Richardson has since joined the band.

Last fall, ALL THAT REMAINS completed the North American "Disease Of The Anima" tour with co-headliner LACUNA COIL.

BUTCHER BABIES singer Carla Harvey recently told "Scandalous Podcast" that the band is "about to announce a lot of stuff" for 2020 after spending most of last year in the studio working on the follow-up to "Lilith", which was released in October 2017 via Century Media.

Last July, BUTCHER BABIES co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd told "The Robbcast Podcast" that the band was searching for a new label home following a split with Century Media, which released all three of the group's albums so far.

"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).