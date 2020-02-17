Rumor: HELLYEAH, ALL THAT REMAINS And BUTCHER BABIES To Tour U.S. Together In The Spring

According to QuadCities.com, HELLYEAH, ALL THAT REMAINS and BUTCHER BABIES will perform at The Rust Belt in Moline, Illinois on Friday, April 24. The date, which was originally announced last month by the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, is believed to be part of a national tour which will likely be announced in the coming days.

HELLYEAH's sixth studio album, "Welcome Home", was released in September via Eleven Seven Music. The disc marks the group's final effort with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott (formerly of PANTERA), who passed away almost two years ago.

Like the last two records, 2016's "Unden!able" and 2014's "Blood For Blood", "Welcome Home" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko.

Vinnie Paul died in June 2018 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. The official cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease.

ALL THAT REMAINS's latest album, "Victim Of The New Disease", was released in November 2018 via Fearless in North America and Eleven Seven in Europe.

ALL THAT REMAINS suffered a tragic and incredibly painful loss ahead of "Victim Of The New Disease"'s release when their highly respected and immeasurably talented lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who played on all nine albums in the band's discography, unexpectedly passed away. Guitarist Jason Richardson has since joined the band.

Last fall, ALL THAT REMAINS completed the North American "Disease Of The Anima" tour with co-headliner LACUNA COIL.

BUTCHER BABIES singer Carla Harvey recently told "Scandalous Podcast" that the band is "about to announce a lot of stuff" for 2020 after spending most of last year in the studio working on the follow-up to "Lilith", which was released in October 2017 via Century Media.

Last July, BUTCHER BABIES co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd told "The Robbcast Podcast" that the band was searching for a new label home following a split with Century Media, which released all three of the group's albums so far.

"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.