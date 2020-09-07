RUDY SARZO, STEPHEN PERKINS, BILLY SHEEHAN, Others To Take Part In ROCK 'N' ROLL FANTASY CAMP's 'Labor Day Open House Party'

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp will celebrate Labor Day with a "Labor Day Open House Party!" starting at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT today (Monday, September 7).

Just sign up for your free ticket and you will receive a Zoom link to the event one hour before the class begins.

See what everyone is raving about with Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's Masterclass program.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp also recommends you download a free app on your phone called Kahoot! in order to play along with its Rock 'N' Roll Trivia game and have a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

Special guests include:

* Tommy Aldridge (WHITESNAKE)

* Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Felix Cavaliere (THE YOUNG RASCALS)

* Liberty DeVitto (BILLY JOEL)

* Steve Ferrone (TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS)

* Jason Flom (CEO, Lava Records)

* Tony Franklin (THE FIRM)

* Frank Hannon (TESLA)

* Leo Nocentelli (THE METERS)

* Orianthi

* Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION)

* Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE)

* Billy Sheehan (SONS OF APOLLO, THE WINERY DOGS)

* Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL)

* Kathy Valentine (THE GOGO'S)

* Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE)

* Tony Lewis (THE OUTFIELD)

David Fishof is the founder and creator of the famed Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp where rock dreams become reality. The idea came to him after years of producing rock tours throughout the world.

Fishof said: "I'm proud that over the past 25 years of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, we have been able to offer top touring musicians, with whom you have been able to learn from, jam with, interact and share personal experiences. I want to assure you that we will come out blazing with Rock Camps in 2021 when it will be safe to do so again. Thank you, stay safe, stay in touch and rock on."



