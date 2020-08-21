PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES, Others React To Passing Of QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI

Paul Stanley (KISS), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO), Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO), Ron Keel (KEEL) and BULLETBOYS are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of QUIET RIOT's Frankie Banali. The drummer died last night (Thursday, August 20) after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old.
Frankie was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer on April 17, 2019 and given six months to live. He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18 p.m. on August 20 in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.
Frankie is survived by his devoted wife Regina, loving daughter Ashley, many dear friends, dedicated fans, and a menagerie of rescue animals, all of whom are family. He was a longtime advocate for animal rescue, a spokesperson for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and a sponsor of Children International. Donations in his name are encouraged for Fixnation.org, Aspca.org, Pancan.org, or Children.org. His wish for everyone is that you be your own health advocate for early detection so you may live long and rescue many animals.
Funeral plans will be announced at a later date.
Banali was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.
He had been in treatment since the spring of last year and recently completed his 21st round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.
Banali resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.
QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.
Very sad to hear of the passing of Frankie Banali. He was so open in his reports of his illness and seemed to live through his treatments and setbacks bravely and with grace. RIP. https://t.co/7C7E4NJf7y
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Frankie Banali and Friends and fans alike. A true rocker who dedicated his life to rock n' roll RIP Rock In Power Frankie Banali https://t.co/P3ovaQNt47
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) August 21, 2020
R.I.P. Mr Frankie Banali???? Rest In Peace. ??
— RATT (@theRATTpack) August 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Frankie Banali pic.twitter.com/N8qpQOCsB8
— Official Dio (@OfficialRJDio) August 21, 2020
Wow. What a day. So sad to hear about the loss of @FrankieBanali. He fought hard until the end. His playing and rock 'n' roll spirit will live forever. A fellow New Yorker, Frankie was the real deal. RIP my friend.
"Take me away from all this death."
— Dee Snider (@deesnider) August 21, 2020
Rest in Peace Frankie!!! U know we all loved you brotherman! @FrankieBanali U will be missed by all of us! Our Thoughts & prayers go out to Regina & Ashley Banali BB ????? pic.twitter.com/RAPVAeOZVE
— BulletBoys (@TheBulletBoys) August 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
You always hope and pray for the best news yet sometimes you receive the worst. I’m so very sorry to hear about the passing of @fbanali - I saw Frankie play long before any one of us “made it” and I remember thinking to myself how incredible he was and what a groove he had. Then not long afterwards @quietriotband broke and I thought “he deserves it!” No surprise to me at all. He fought a very tough battle and gave his all. May God bless his soul and walk him through the pearly gates. Until we meet again, Godspeed my friend......
RIP Frankie you will be deeply missed! Thanks for the 30+ year friendship! ? #fuckcancer #rockandrolllegend @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/H1TiP9vixB
— Taime Downe (@fasttaime) August 21, 2020
So saddened to hear of the passing of my drumming brother @FrankieBanali. He fought an incredibly brave battle against Cancer and his strength and dignity was truly inspiring...Rest In Peace my friend ? #RIPFrankieBanali pic.twitter.com/pTXPuqgScG
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) August 21, 2020
With a VERY heavy heart I share one of the best humans has left us today, my dear friend and @QUIETRIOT drummer, @FrankieBanali! I'd known him since 1986, he was always the greatest person 1 could wish to befriend! Suffer no more FB, see you on the other side! #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/PBBFnnnmI3
— Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) August 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
So very very sad that my brother Frankie Banali passed away last night ? Words cannot Express how I feel at this very moment. I met Frankie in 1981, when @pat_thrall and myself were preparing to make the Hughes/ Thrall album . We needed a drummer. Trust me, we got way more than a Drummer . He was always first to arrive at the rehearsal studio in Burbank, and first to arrive at United Western Studios, Hollywood, where we were making the record. Our relationship thrived throughout the years. There was no one more honorable, loyal , courageous , & committed to both music and friendships, than Frankie . He was always there for me , through it all , and never wavered . Gabi and I send all our love & prayers to Regina and Ashley Banali . Picture: Pat , Frankie & I in Burbank California , Summer 1981. Please share the love for Frankie, he is #PURELOVE ???
Frankie Banali passed away. ?You fought such a courageous battle. God bless you and have a safe journey to the next level. #CancerSucks #FuckCancer #FrankieBanali #RipFrankieBanali
— Marten Andersson bass player (@anderssonmarten) August 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace Frankie… The great gig in the sky just got a hell of a lot louder. No matter what, you always played with the intensity as if it would be your last. I can hear the sound of your signature laugh as I write this. I’ll never forget that. My thoughts and prayers are with Regina, Ashley, Alex & Chuck. Fly on Thunderbird…
I just heard that my friend, brother and fellow musician, Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali passed away. I share many wonderful memories with Frankie and will always remember him with a smile. Safe travels my brother. Love you ? pic.twitter.com/xd4sejn41E
— Tony Franklin (@FretlessMonster) August 21, 2020
Very very sad to hear this RIP @FrankieBanali https://t.co/VtdxCkyYFm
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) August 21, 2020
Very sad to hear this. RIP Frankie Banali. A man I was fortunate enough to share the stage with a few times. What a loss #ripfrankiebanali pic.twitter.com/SpaACmj1rT
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) August 21, 2020
https://t.co/R7YRTzorRE - I am proud to have known @FrankieBanali , to have shared good times and music. The #AmbassadorOfGroove has a new gig now, we will miss you Frankie. (graphic is from Frankie's recent appearance on SoRnR) pic.twitter.com/XuNSnMXQsE
— Ron Keel (@ronkeel) August 21, 2020
My hero, mentor, @QUIETRIOT brother @FrankieBanali is now resting in peace and pain free. I will post a follow up in days to come as try to process this unmeasurable loss. https://t.co/E1dqzJH5ln
— Rudy Sarzo (@rudysarzo) August 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to say. I loved this man. He along with Rudy and Kevin who are not only I always felt or feel comfortable with and consider to be people I really trust but they are also my heroes and I admire their accomplishments and their human skills . This is a bad day for rock n roll music and the world. I played music with all three of these guys but never all at the same time. He fought cancer like the warrior he will always be remembered for being. I can only imagine what his family and closest friends are going through today and I wish them extra strength to deal with this tremendous grief . Fly High Frankie. ???
View this post on Instagram
RIP Frankie Banali. I’ve known Frankie for many years & he was always a straight up dude. I worked in the studio with him & we have played many shows together. I respected his determination & unwavering passion for playing drums. You will be missed my friend. Condolences to Regina & your daughter.
View this post on Instagram
R.I.P. Frankie Banali. https://t.co/C7jmshjqeG
— P.J.Farley (@Pjfarley1) August 21, 2020
So Sad To Hear Frankie Banali Has Passed...R.I.P. Sweet Frankie...My Love To Your Family, Friends & Fans...XXX pic.twitter.com/vJNrNnGLrN
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 21, 2020
Frankie has left this https://t.co/GH0I4rMIBc iconic rock drummer with a huge personality, he loved his drums , and loved his fans . I had the pleasure of touring with him on many occasions he was always on top of his game . My… https://t.co/VerLFNC4WG
— Terry Ilous (@Terryilous) August 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of fbanali #FrankieBanali, one of the greatest rock drummers of the 80s w @QUIETRIOT. I had the pleasure of having him and his old band mate and my brother @rudysarzo on #TalkIsJericho… https://t.co/S8M1wLomwx
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 21, 2020
R.I.P. Frankie Banali I’m deeply saddened to hear this news!!! Frankie was a great guy, and I had many laughs with him!!!! The band upstairs is unfortunately becoming greater...Rest in Peace buddy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QWc4SN5aw9
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) August 21, 2020
Rest In Peace @FrankieBanali ??? #RIP #frankiebanali pic.twitter.com/TAq5ISNRSz
— Paul Shortino (@PaulShortino) August 21, 2020
I believe it was way back in 83 or 84, at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre a Charity Event when Frankie Banali and I became...
Posted by Jack Russell on Friday, August 21, 2020
Frankie Banali The heavy hitter that brought the heartbeat and the beginning of heavy metal in popular music has passed.
You will be missed my friend....
Fly high ?
Photo by Wayne Perez pic.twitter.com/cH3Uzt1qcg
— Mark Slaughter (@markslaughter33) August 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family & friends on the loss of @FrankieBanali.
— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 21, 2020
Devastating news today! Such a nice guy and respected drummer in the world of rock n roll.
Rest in Peace Master Frankie Banali. pic.twitter.com/jEZ8jO0D4O
— Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) August 21, 2020
RIP @FrankieBanali
"He was a friend, a great drummer and a beautiful person. Such a loss" – @TLuccketta#FrankieBanali pic.twitter.com/iqyRYCSsTE
— TESLA™ (@TeslaBand) August 21, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Frankie Banali family and fans all over the world. When we hear the heavens thunder we will know it came from you. Great musicians never die....
RIP FRANKIE ??? pic.twitter.com/66NGdYpd6I
— Lita Ford (@litaford) August 21, 2020
Saddened to hear that @FrankieBanali has passed away. Not only was he a talented drummer/musician but also a great human being. He will be missed. Condolences, love & prayers to his family and friends.#RIPFrankieBanali pic.twitter.com/V94mjgVkNI
— Tom Keifer (@TomKeiferMusic) August 21, 2020
