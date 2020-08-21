PAUL STANLEY, SLASH, RUDY SARZO, DEE SNIDER, GLENN HUGHES, Others React To Passing Of QUIET RIOT's FRANKIE BANALI

Paul Stanley (KISS), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT), Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO), Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO), Ron Keel (KEEL) and BULLETBOYS are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of QUIET RIOT's Frankie Banali. The drummer died last night (Thursday, August 20) after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old.

Frankie was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer on April 17, 2019 and given six months to live. He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could. Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18 p.m. on August 20 in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Frankie is survived by his devoted wife Regina, loving daughter Ashley, many dear friends, dedicated fans, and a menagerie of rescue animals, all of whom are family. He was a longtime advocate for animal rescue, a spokesperson for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and a sponsor of Children International. Donations in his name are encouraged for Fixnation.org, Aspca.org, Pancan.org, or Children.org. His wish for everyone is that you be your own health advocate for early detection so you may live long and rescue many animals.

Funeral plans will be announced at a later date.

Banali was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after going to the emergency room for shortness of breath, leg pain and loss of energy. A scan of his lungs caught an image of his liver, which is where the first spots were seen. Then came the discovery of a tumor on his pancreas.

He had been in treatment since the spring of last year and recently completed his 21st round of chemotherapy with the hopes of shrinking or controlling the cancer.

Banali resurrected QUIET RIOT in 2010, three years after the death of founding member DuBrow.

QUIET RIOT's latest studio album, "Hollywood Cowboys" was released in November via Frontiers Music Srl.

