RUDY SARZO Celebrates FRANKIE BANALI On 'Monsters Of Rock' Radio

November 14, 2020 0 Comments

RUDY SARZO Celebrates FRANKIE BANALI On 'Monsters Of Rock' Radio

Monsters Of Rock has partnered with Spotify to bring a new listening experience that brings together music and spoken-word content in an easy and elegant package, allowing full songs and talk commentary to live together wrapped up in one show.

Building on the success of the Monsters Of Rock premiere rock radio programming on the Dash Radio Network, Monsters Of Rock Radio now looks to bring a handful of their most popular radio shows to the Spotify platform.

Monsters Of Rock kicks off is inaugural Spotify episode with the late Frankie Banali. This coincides with what would have been Frankie's 69th birthday (November 14). It was initially broadcast in December 2018 from their Hollywood studios. Host Rudy Sarzo, Banali's former bandmate in QUIET RIOT, went back into the vault to pull out this timeless gem. They reminisced about everything from recording with QUIET RIOT to touring with IRON MAIDEN to playing the U.S. festival to landing the first No. 1 heavy metal album in music history. This was an inside snapshot of two lifelong friends sitting down for a couple of hours.

"We are excited to bring this very special episode to the fans," Sarzo said. "Frankie Banali was my mentor, my QUIET RIOT brother and dear friend for 48 years. It's an honor to share with you some of Frankie's unforgettable memories in his own words on what was my first episode of 'Six Degrees Of Sarzo'."

Monsters Of Rock is live today on Dash Radio, Spotify and all associated distribution touchpoints.

Celebrating over 40 years of all things rock, it has grown from a single concert in 1980 at Castle Donington to the global phenomenon it is today. Monsters Of Rock Radio is heard by over 500,000 listeners per day on the Dash Radio Network. It also currently airs on over 60 FM stations, holding the No. 1 or No. 2 slot among males 25-54 in nearly every market.

Banali, who joined QUIET RIOT in 1982 and played on its breakthrough album, 1983's "Metal Health", the first heavy metal LP to top Billboard's album chart, died in August after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

The surviving members of QUIET RIOT later said it was "Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).