August 19, 2020 0 Comments

RORY GALLAGHER's Previously Unreleased Collaboration With JERRY LEE LEWIS Featured On 'The Best Of Rory Gallagher'

Following the commercial and critically acclaimed success of the recent albums "Blues" (2019) and the three-week running No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues chart "Check Shirt Wizard - Live in '77" (2020), UMC is pleased to present a new Rory Gallagher best-of collection titled "The Best Of Rory Gallagher" on Friday, October 9.

The comprehensive compilation includes Rory's most iconic songs compiled from across his recording career, including tracks from Rory's seminal first band TASTE (1969) through to his final studio album "Fresh Evidence" (1990).

The album will be released as a 2CD set featuring 30 tracks, including a previously unreleased collaboration with Jerry Lee Lewis. The album will also be released as a two-disc black vinyl and direct to consumer limited clear 2LP, plus a 15-track single CD, as well as digital HD and digital standard.

Unearthed from the Rory Gallagher archives is a special bonus track, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" — a rare outtake taken from Jerry Lee Lewis's famous 1973 "London Sessions" featuring Rory singing and playing THE ROLLING STONES' classic alongside the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. The previously unreleased rarity is featured on the 2CD version and digital versions of the album, and available as a limited edition direct to consumer seven-inch vinyl single.

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is available as an instant grat track with pre-orders of the album, and on all streaming and download services.

The seven-inch picture sleeve features a rare archive photo of Rory and Jerry Lee Lewis from Jerry Lee's 1973 "London Sessions". The B-side features "Cruise On Out" (4:42), taken from Rory's critically acclaimed album "Photo Finish" (1978).

If ever there was a "musician's musician," then that accolade belongs to Gallagher. Renowned for his blistering live performances and highly respected for his dedication to his craft, he died in 1995, aged just 47.

His reputation has continued to flourish in the years since. Indeed, some of rock's most seminal figures, from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, Joe Satriani to Joe Bonamassa, QUEEN's Brian May to THE SMITHS' Johnny Marr, Slash of GUNS N' ROSES to the Edge of U2, have cited him as an influence. Rory remains a touchstone for all would-be guitar heroes in the 21st Century.

