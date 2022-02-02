RONNIE WOOD Unveils PICASSO-Inspired Painting Of THE ROLLING STONES

Critically acclaimed artist, producer, songwriter and esteemed THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Ronnie Wood has unveiled a new Picasso-inspired painting of THE ROLLING STONES, titled "Abstract Performance". Wood revealed the work with a surprise visit to London's Wood Lane outside the iconic Westfield, the world's premiere shopping, lifestyle and entertainment destination, where the mystery painting first appeared on a billboard earlier this week. The limited-edition "Abstract Performance" prints are on sale and available for two weeks only until 14 February via www.ronniewood.com.

"Abstract Performance", which was completed in 2020, continues Wood's series of works inspired by the abstract paintings of Pablo Picasso, in particular 1925's "The Three Dancers", as Wood explores the conceit of depicting himself and his STONES bandmates in the role of the dancers.

Wood commented: "I call it The Picasso Stones. It's my interpretation of Picasso's painting 'The Three Dancers'. Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take. I had great fun doing it. Picasso did his own take on a lot of artists, but I bet he never thought no one would ever do a take on him. I hope and think he'd be flattered, but also a bit shocked and pleasantly surprised at my take on his work."

In a first for Wood, the edition size of "Abstract Performance" will solely be dictated by the quantity sold within the limited two-week window that the prints will be available to purchase from February 1 - February 14, 2022. Each print will be individually hand signed, numbered, and personalized by Ronnie, adding a personal dedication to each collector.

Having established himself as an artist, Wood's work is widely collected and exhibited throughout the world. Over the years, the artist and the musician have been inseparable, as Ronnie has continued his passion for painting and drawing, with his subjects ranging from band members and fellow musicians, family and close friends, to landscapes, self-portraits and more.