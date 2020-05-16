RONNIE JAMES DIO's Long-Awaited Autobiography Is 'On Hold' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Wendy Dio, widow and longtime manager of Ronnie James Dio, spoke to Consequence Of Sound about the the long-awaited autobiography of the heavy metal master. Legendary rock journalist Mick Wall is working with Wendy on the book with, which was partially written before the singer's death and which was originally scheduled to be published several years ago via MTV Books.

"I'm working together with Mick Wall, who has written books about everybody in the rock business — he's from England," Wendy said. "Ronnie had been writing his memoirs and he wrote up to about the end of RAINBOW, and we found some other scribblings on his computer after he passed away — so there is a bit more. We've been finding interviews that Ronnie did along the way, so it will continue in Ronnie's own words. We were looking for the beginning of 2021 [for the book's release], but now it's on hold, of course [due to the coronavirus pandemic]."

Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67. A few months after his death, MTV Books announced plans to release his memoir, which at the time was going to be called "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography Of Ronnie James Dio".

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Also tentatively due in 2021 is a documentary that will cover Dio's career from his early days with ELF to his final project, HEAVEN & HELL. It is the first documentary about Dio to be fully authorized by the artist's estate. BMG is both financier and executive producer of the film.