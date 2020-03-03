RONNIE JAMES DIO: 'Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund' Commemorates 10th Anniversary With Awards Gala And Live Concert

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, commemorated the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with its 10th Anniversary Memorial Awards Gala held on February 20 at the Avalon Hollywood. Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the organization recognized honorees in eight categories — each named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio — who have played a role in either Dio's legacy or that of the charity.

Live entertainment was provided by Ronnie James Dio's live band DIO, featuring vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan, and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen, and highlighted by the vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio. Los Angeles comedian Brian Posehn, in addition his comedic duties, performed a song from his upcoming "Grandpa Metal" album accompanied by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING), while local rockers SADIE & THE TRIBE opened the festivities with their set.

Magician Danny Magic demonstrated card tricks during the cocktail hour and auctioned off special guest packages to the Magic Castle in Hollywood to benefit the Dio Cancer Fund.

Sebastian Bach presented the Master Of The Moon Award to BMG executives Jeff Christian, director, catalog; senior vice-president Michael Kachko; Thomas Scherer, executive vice-president, repertoire & marketing L.A., global writer services & China; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, senior director, films.

Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DIO) presented the Magica Award to Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio's longtime recording engineer and owner of Total Access Recording Studios.

QUIET RIOT's Frankie Banali presented the Rainbow In The Dark Award to Rainbow Bar & Grill and Whisky A Go Go owner Mikael Maglieri.

Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, THE DEAD DAISIES) presented the Sacred Heart Award to Dr. David Wong, professor and associate dean for research, UCLA School Of Dentistry, and director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR) for his work in developing a non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which has been supported by the Dio Cancer Fund.

Fred Coury of CINDERELLA presented the Killing The Dragon Award to Laura Heatherly, CEO of the T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer, leukemia and AIDS.

Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, THE DEAD DAISIES, DIO) presented the Holy Diver Award to Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Mark Pinkus, president, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Elzy, vice president, communications & marketing, Rhino Entertainment; Brian Dodd, manager, global artist brand management, Rhino Entertainment; and Jason Day, vice president, A&R, Rhino Entertainment.

Robbie Crane of BLACK STAR RIDERS presented the King Of Rock 'N Roll Award to Barry Drinkwater, executive chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

Music industry executive Ahmet Zappa presented the Stand Up And Shout Award to Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the "Dio Returns!" hologram.

A special award was presented by Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) to Oliver Shokouh, owner of Harley Davidson Glendale, in recognition of his continued support and dedication to the annual "Ride For Ronnie" motorcycle ride and concert, now in its sixth year. It will take place on Sunday, May 17.

Banali addressed the crowd in an impassioned speech, revealing that he had postponed his latest chemotherapy treatment in his own battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in order to attend the gala.

Some 300 VIP attendees, among them Geezer Butler of BLACK SABBATH and his wife/manager Gloria Butler, newly installed Metal Blade Records president Tracy Vera, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE, Ricky Warwick (BLACK STAR RIDERS), John Bush (ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT), Marty O'Brien (LITA FORD) and Rita Haney, who revealed her own recent cancer diagnosis in an interview, were treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings and luxury Dio Cancer Fund branded gift bags. A major silent auction and a raffle comprising unusual items and entertainment memorabilia created frenetic bidding and brought in additional revenue. Among the most popular were the luxury six-night all-inclusive South African photo safari for two at the five-star Ezulwini Safari Lodges in Greater Kruger National Park, the oceanview cabin for next year's Monsters Of Rock cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the three-night stay at the magnificent two-acre Grand View Manor nestled amid the orange groves outside the quaint old town of Ojai, 10 hours of recording studio time to record, mix, and master a demo at Wyn Davis's Total Access Studio, a bass guitar with a handpainted portrait of Geezer Butler and the specially designed diamond-studded one-of-a-kind vintage Rolex Datejust watch from the 1960s, dubbed Dio's Sacred Heart Timepiece, created especially for the Dio Cancer Fund Gala by www.darktriumph.com.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.