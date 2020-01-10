RONNIE JAMES DIO: 10th-Anniversary Memorial Gala Awards Fundraiser Moves To Avalon In Los Angeles

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late rock music legend, will commemorate the 10th anniversary of his passing and the formation of the charity with an Awards Gala on February 20, 2020. The Awards Gala will take place at the Avalon in Los Angeles and will recognize honorees who have played a role in either Dio's legacy or that of the charity. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

The amazing vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio with his live band DIO, who performed with him for his last 17 years, will provide the entertainment for the Gala, featuring vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan and bandmembers Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen. Local rockers SADIE & THE TRIBE will also perform. The evening will also include a live auction, a major silent auction and a raffle, each comprising luxury items and entertainment memorabilia. In addition, VIP attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings.

Eight awards named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing The Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

* King Of Rock 'N Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio's Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master Of The Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

* Rainbow In The Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up And Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the "Dio Returns!" hologram

The Wiltern is located at 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

For information and to purchase event tickets, go to this location.

VIP Ticket includes: Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing, Live Entertainment, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle, Luxury Gift Bag

General Admission Balcony Ticket includes: Live Entertainment, Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle, Commemorative Wristband

Main Floor VIP $395 Each / $295 early bird - ends January 10, 2020

* Main Floor VIP Table Seating

* Luxury Gift Bag

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

General Admission Balcony $25 Each

* Balcony Seating for Live Entertainment

* Access to Live & Silent Auctions, Raffle

* Commemorative Wristband

* No Host Bar

Sponsorship packages:

All Sponsorship Packages include a full-page ad in the event program, mention in all press releases, sponsor logo on SUAS website and in event recap video.

Presenting sponsor with table & Ad $9950 (x1 available)

* Back cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor I with table & Ad $8950 (x1 available)

* Inside front cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Platinum sponsor II with table & Ad $8950 (x1 available)

* Inside back cover, full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 12

* 12 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 24 cocktail drink tickets

Gold sponsor with table & Ad $5950 (limited quantity)

* Full page color ad in event program

* Main floor sponsor preferred VIP table seating for 10

* 10 Luxury Gift Bags

* Gourmet Dinner & Wine Pairing

* 20 cocktail drink tickets

For information regarding Event Sponsorships and advertising in the Full Color Souvenir Program, contact: [email protected]

VIP Tickets, which include Gourmet Dinner and Wine Pairings and Live & Silent Auctions, are available for $395 (early bird pricing of $295 available through January 10). General Admission Balcony seating for the show is available for $25.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.