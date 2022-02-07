RON KEEL Launches New Record Label/Multi-Media Company RFK MEDIA LLC

RON KEEL Launches New Record Label/Multi-Media Company RFK MEDIA LLC

KEEL frontman Ron Keel has launched a new record label/multi-media company called RFK Media LLC. The first release from this new venture is "Keeled", a five-track EP by RON KEEL BAND which features new versions of 1980s KEEL classics such as "The Right To Rock" and "Tears Of Fire". RFK Media has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Amplified Distribution, and "Keeled" is now available worldwide on all major digital outlets, retail, and streaming platforms.

The label's first signing is THE FIFTH, featuring vocalist Roy Cathey (COLD SWEAT). These hard rockers have been terrorizing the southeastern U.S. for years and are now set to break out with their first release on RFK later this year.

"Roy has the pipes, personality and passion required to be a world-class frontman," Ron explains, "and he's part of the KEEL family tree. The band, the songs, the style and the image are all killer, and we couldn't be more excited about our first signing to the RFK roster."

Keel and his partners have also joined forces with Uncontrolled Noize to unleash KRFK, a state-of-the-art online streaming station that will feature a massive playlist of all rock from all genres and top-rated syndicated programming. KRFK is the only exclusively online station with broadcast rights to "House Of Hair With Dee Snider" and "The Joe Elliott Show"; the station will, of course, be home to Keel's "Streets Of Rock N Roll" radio show each week.

RFK Media plans to release brand new music from RON KEEL BAND, KEEL, STEELER, IRONHORSE and other projects from Ron's history, with a succession of singles in 2022 leading up to the compilation album "Keelworld" in January 2023, which will be a collection of all-new tracks from those bands.

"It's time," Ron insists. "When HighVol Music chief Bill Chavis died [along with his wife Lori, from COVID-19] we lost not only two dear friends but our record deal as well. My business partners and I decided to take the bull by the horns and do this our way, and I believe we have the experience, brains and balls to get it done right."


