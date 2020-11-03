RON KEEL Defends DONALD TRUMP: 'Elections Don't Divide People; Weakness Divides People'

Ron Keel has defended Donald Trump against accusations that the president's rhetoric is to blame for the divisiveness and unrest in the United States.
Today's (November 3) presidential election is considered to be the most divided in the recent history of America. Four out of five Americans say they feel nervous about the country's future, with voters across the political spectrum worrying that the next generation of Americans will be worse off.
Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday will choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden as their next president.
While Biden's supporters hold Trump responsible for fueling a fire of xenophobia and hatred in our country, Republicans have blamed the violence at some of the George Floyd protests throughout the nation on radical-left thugs with anti-facist group Antifa, who Attorney General William Barr described as partaking in home terrorism.
Earlier today, Keel, who has previously tweeted in support of Trump's policies, took to the social media platform to comment on the fact that there has been more discord between Republicans and Democrats in our time than there has been in generations. He wrote: "And of course, like everything else, this is @realDonaldTrump 's fault. #BS Elections don't divide people. Beliefs don't divide people. WEAKNESS divides people."
After a storied career that began as lead vocalist for STEELER, which would also go on to include guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen, and selling millions of records under his eponymous KEEL with classic albums "The Right To Rock" and "The Final Frontier" (both produced by KISS's Gene Simmons), Keel veered off into new territory with the decidedly southern rock/outlaw country feel of "Metal Cowboy". More recently, Keel formed RON KEEL BAND, whose latest album, "South x South Dakota", pays tribute to the frontman's Southern rock roots.
And of course, like everything else, this is @realDonaldTrump's fault. #BS Elections don't divide people. Beliefs don't divide people. WEAKNESS divides people.
After 4 years of the left's non-stop harassment and seeking any angle to demean our president, the 2 captions (all you can come up with) for him are "IMPEACHED" (how did that work out for you?) and "WELL PAID" (he doesn't take a dime). #MAGA2020
No, it's not.
