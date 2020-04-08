'Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones' To Receive DVD Release In June

April 8, 2020 0 Comments

'Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones' To Receive DVD Release In June

Dudeski/Chip Baker Films will release "Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones", on June 12 on DVD by MVD Music Video Distribution. The Danny Garcia film will be available through the following streaming services: Amazon, Dish Network, Films Media Group, Google Play, Night Flight, Sling, Xbox and Vimeo.

"Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones" is the first documentary about the founder and original leader of THE ROLLING STONES.

The film recently wrapped up a run of successful screenings across the USA, Europe and South America after a highly celebrated December world premiere in London at the Regent Street Cinema.

The DVD package will include a film poster with many extras including 57 minutes of deleted scenes, exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus footage, a Scott Jones extra featurette and the films official trailer.

The soundtrack album will be a limited edition (1000 coppies only) and will be pressed on red vinyl.

"Rolling Stone Life And Death Of Brian Jones" is the fifth acclaimed music documentary for Spanish filmmaker Danny Garcia. His other releases include "The Rise And Fall Of The Clash"; "Looking For Johnny", about NEW YORK DOLLS guitarist Johnny Thunders; "Sad Vacation", a film chronicling the final months in New York City of the SEX PISTOLS bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen; and Danny's most recent release, "Stiv: No Compromise, No Regrets", about Stiv Bators, legendary frontman of the iconic Ohio band THE DEAD BOYS and THE LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).