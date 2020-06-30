ROGER TAYLOR Believes QUEEN Would Still Be Making Music If FREDDIE MERCURY Was Alive

Roger Taylor thinks QUEEN would still be making music if Freddie Mercury was alive. The drummer told BBC Radio 6 Music: "I do believe that. Me and Freddie… he was my closest friend and we were very, very close. We came up together and we literally lived in each other's pockets and clothes some of the time. I do believe we would still being doing stuff together because it was a great collaboration. I don't know if John Deacon would allow… of course, John wasn't quite mentally suited for it, [but] the other three were. I would like to think we were still doing stuff together, whatever it might be. I think Brian May and I with Adam Lambert, we just loved doing the show, just seemed to get better and better, while we still can do it, we still will do it."

"American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert has been fronting QUEEN on tour since 2012. Lambert, Taylor and guitarist Brian May first shared the stage during "American Idol" in May 2009 for a performance of "We Are The Champions". They teamed up again in 2011 at the MTV European Music Awards in Belfast, Ireland for an electrifying eight-minute finale of "The Show Must Go On", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" and in the summer of 2012, the singer performed a series of shows with QUEEN across Europe as well as dates in Russia, Ukraine and Poland. They have since completed a number of tours and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus. All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

May previously described Lambert as the only singer the band had found capable of filling the shoes of Mercury, who died in 1991 of complications from to AIDS. "Adam is the first person we've encountered who can do all the QUEEN catalog without blinking," said May. "He is a gift from God." Taylor echoed the guitarist's sentiments, adding: "[Adam's] incredibly musical, and we certainly take anything he says quite seriously."