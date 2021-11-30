RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Celebrate GRAMMY Nomination For Cover Of METALLICA's 'The Struggle Within'

Acclaimed guitar virtuosos RODRIGO Y GABRIELA have received a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella" for their version of METALLICA's "The Struggle Within", featured on the recently released tribute album "The Metallica Blacklist". The nod marks the duo's second-ever Grammy nomination, following their previous "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" win for 2019's "Mettavolution".

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be presented on January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA's dexterous rendition of "The Struggle Within" is available now at all DSPs and is joined by an official visualizer, streaming via YouTube. In addition, an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of "The Struggle Within" is streaming now. All profits from the song benefit METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation and the community-driven conservation non-profit Whales Of Guerrero.

Hailed by Variety as "a fleet-fingered, clattering tango," "The Struggle Within" was met by rave reviews from media outlets everywhere, with Guitar World declaring it "awe-inspiring… RODRIGO Y GABRIELA stay remarkably true to the original, trading its military-style intro snare rolls for expertly delivered percussive slaps and James Hetfield's vocals for smooth, oft-slide-driven unplugged leads. (Rodrigo) even replicates Kirk Hammett's guitar solo note-for-note on acoustic guitar."



RODRIGO Y GABRIELA have long celebrated the inspiration of METALLICA on their own distinctive music, including classic reimaginings of "Orion" and "Battery", the latter featured on 2019's "Mettal" EP. The duo recently discussed their shared passion for METALLICA, their approach to translating "The Struggle Within" to an acoustic, instrumental track, and much more in an exclusive two-part Metallica.com So What! interview streaming now.

This fall saw the release of "The Jazz Mettal" EP, a special CD release pairing the three thrash metal covers of the "Mettal" EP with this year's three-track "Jazz" EP, collecting distinctive renditions of songs by Snarky Puppy, Kamasi Washington and Argentinian tango master Astor Piazzolla.

Photo credit: Joby Sessions

