Rockers React To Pro-TRUMP Protesters Storming Capitol Hill: 'This Is Next-Level Insanity'

Paul Stanley (KISS), Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY), Andy Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Phil Rind (SACRED REICH), Otep Shamaya (OTEP), Doc Coyle (BAD WOLVES) and Danko Jones are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to reports that supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Hundreds of pro-Trump protesters broke through barricades and swarmed the building, forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be moved to a secure location.

Earlier in the day, Trump — who has refused to accept the results of the election and has baselessly asserted that the election results were fraudulent — encouraged thousands of his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the confirmation of Biden's victory. He later returned to the White House, despite telling the crowd he would join them in the march to the Capitol.

Skolnick, who has been vocal about his distaste for America's 45th president, took to Twitter to share a video of the protests, and he wrote: "Ok, the US Capital is in lockdown. Angry, Anarchist mob worse than what they say Antifa is. Lafayette Square was ruthlessly swept by authorities in an instant for a Bible photo op yet these people are able to swarm here?? Where is the military? The National Guard? #capital #coup"

He continued: "This is next level insanity. So you can just breach our Capital? What message does this send to our adversaries? If someone was sent to destroy America, you could not find a better enabler than @realDonaldTrump".

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen. But he has been unsuccessful in his legal efforts to convince American judges across the nation to nullify millions of votes in six key states and declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

No evidence has been provided for any of his allegations, and dozens of federal courts, with both Democratic and Republican judges, have dismissed lawsuits which referred to those claims.

The presidential race ended with a victory for Biden with 306 electoral votes. Biden had received 81 million votes across America — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — compared to 74 million votes for Trump.

