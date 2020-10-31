Rockers React To Passing Of SEAN CONNERY

David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), WARRANT, John Corabi (ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Sean Connery. The Scottish actor, who was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, died Friday night (October 30) at the age of 90.
Connery appeared in seven Bond films and won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in "The Untouchables". Other notable roles included those in "The Hunt for Red October", "Highlander", "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade" and "The Rock".
Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas. His son Jason Connery said his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died in Nassau. He added: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."
The actor's publicist Nancy Seltzer said: "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."
Sean is survived by wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane.
Not the news I wanted to wake up to...My Very Favorite Bond...RIP, Mr Connery & Thank You...XXX
Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 https://t.co/AjtQ0g9vjG
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) October 31, 2020
R.I.P. Sir Sean Connery!!!! 007 has left us for better pastures!!!! #legend #SeanConneryRIP pic.twitter.com/ObGapKAn1G
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) October 31, 2020
#RIP #seanconnery007 Thank You for all the great movies ? pic.twitter.com/89iCZyC7ma
— WARRANT (@warrantrocks) October 31, 2020
RIP to the greatest Bond of them all! Sean Connery GOAT❤️ pic.twitter.com/LmMn2bqKMo
— Jaime St James (@jaimestjames) October 31, 2020
RIP Sean Connery. Thank you. Just thank you. #ripseanconnery pic.twitter.com/xUbuAVG0r6
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) October 31, 2020
Another legend has left us. I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. The man who made me want to be a secret agent growing up. Thank you for all the amazing memories. #RIPSirSeanConnery #SeanConneryRIP pic.twitter.com/SiIR8M3PTK
— Marten Andersson bass player (@anderssonmarten) October 31, 2020
007.
Bond.
James Bond.
Sean Connery.
My first, favorite Action Hero.
Word is Bond.
Vodka Martini. Very dry. Shaken. Not. Stirred.
The Walther PPK. The Aston Martin. The Jetpack.
My Jetpack.
R.I.P.
?
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) October 31, 2020
“Do you expect me to talk?”
“No Mr. Bond, I expect you to DIE!”
- exchange between Sean Connery as James Bond & Gert Fröbe as Auric Goldfinger, Goldfinger, 1964
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) October 31, 2020
“What are YOU , prepared to DO?!” - Sean Connery as Jim Malone, to Kevin Costner as Elliott Ness, The Untouchables.
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) October 31, 2020
RIP #thegoat #SeanConnery
??❤️??
— Cristian Machado (@therealcmachado) October 31, 2020
too soon?https://t.co/il7XEre54J
— Ginger Wildheart (@GingerWildheart) October 31, 2020
Fighting with Sean Connery fans who are okay with his views on hitting women.
What the fuck kind of world was I mistakenly born in?
— Ginger Wildheart (@GingerWildheart) October 31, 2020
RIP Sean Connery and thank you for all these unforgettable moments ?
— Mat Sinner (@Matsinner1) October 31, 2020
There's not a lot of things cooler than Sean Connery here. What an epic legacy he leaves behind. #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/AfMTHDwpcv
— Mikael Stanne (@MiklStne) October 31, 2020
RIP Sir Sean Connery. The first and greatest James Bond and a lot more. The Wind And The Lion. The Man Who Would Be King. Red October. The Rock. The Anderson Tapes. The Hill. The Untouchables. Robin And Marion. Time Bandits. Orient Express. More...One of the all time greatest
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 31, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).