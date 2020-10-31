Rockers React To Passing Of SEAN CONNERY

October 31, 2020 0 Comments

David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), WARRANT, John Corabi (ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Sean Connery. The Scottish actor, who was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, died Friday night (October 30) at the age of 90.

Connery appeared in seven Bond films and won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in "The Untouchables". Other notable roles included those in "The Hunt for Red October", "Highlander", "Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade" and "The Rock".

Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas. His son Jason Connery said his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died in Nassau. He added: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

The actor's publicist Nancy Seltzer said: "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended."

Sean is survived by wife Micheline and sons Jason and Stephane.






























