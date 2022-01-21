Rockers React To Passing Of MEAT LOAF

Brian May (QUEEN), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), David Draiman (DISTURBED), Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY), Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) and SCORPIONS are among the rockers who have reacted to the passing of iconic rock singer Meat Loaf. He died on Thursday at the age of 74.
According to TMZ, Meat Loaf was "seriously ill" with COVID-19 just days before his death. The singer was due to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he was working on based on his classic hit "I'd Do Anything For Love" but canceled after becoming sick.
Meat Loaf had reportedly been outspoken about vaccine mandates. In May, he posted a clip of Eric Clapton and Van Morrison's anti-lockdown song "Stand & Deliver", writing, "Listen and Learn."
The news of his passing was confirmed on the musician's Facebook page by his family.
"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the post said.
Meat Loaf is survived by his daughters, his son-in-law Scott Ian (ANTHRAX) and grandson Revel Young Ian.
Meat Loaf's amazing career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World".
His "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the 10 top-selling albums of all time.
"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the family's post added.
No cause of death has yet been revealed.
The Dallas-born singer's real name was Marvin Lee Aday.
His 1993 hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" earned him a Grammy Award.
"Bat Out Of Hell" was also adapted as a stage musical, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman.
Damn it. That's quite enough 2022. #MeatLoafRIP
???https://t.co/UxgiJensdb
— David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) January 21, 2022
Very sad news.https://t.co/sgPsgX9ynR
— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) January 21, 2022
"And if life is just a highway, then the soul is just a car
And objects in the rear view mirror, may appear closer than they are"
? #Meatloaf
— ☆ ?????? ????? ☆ (@AshleyPurdy) January 21, 2022
? Another icon sadly gone. Remembering Meatloaf.
One of the first records I bought - 'Bat out of Hell'
One of the first major music artists I saw live at Monsters of Rock.
Incomparable, utterly unique. ?
RIP pic.twitter.com/tptnpk7knN
— Toby Jepson (@TobyJepson) January 21, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Rest In Peace Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/s5GhrfU0RQ
— Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) January 21, 2022
R.I.P Meat Loaf. Thank you for everything.
My thoughts: https://t.co/ZgUrPk92op pic.twitter.com/GcLwRxh73A
— Justin Hawkins (@JustinHawkins) January 21, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
From stage to screen, you filled us with so much entertainment and energy, a true inspiration in many ways, RIP Marvin Lee Aday, known to us all simply as #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/Yxs3KfAZei
— Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) January 21, 2022
A gentle hearted powerhouse ockstar forever and ever. You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I'm sure you're singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/9twdJcOeP1
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2022
A complete original. Meatloaf was the exact opposite of what “success" in Rock & Roll was SUPPOSED to look like.The Anti-Plant. He WORKED being a Mystery Date “Dud" into the “100 Million Sold" that's the ONLY reason he's relevant to the Fancy Folk pretending to love him now.
? https://t.co/PkxHhLHVH1
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 21, 2022
