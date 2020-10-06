Rockers React To Passing Of EDDIE VAN HALEN

Paul Stanley (KISS), Gene Simmons (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Neal Schon (JOURNEY), Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST) and Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Eddie Van Halen. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist died earlier today (Tuesday, October 6) at the age of 65. His death was confirmed by his son, and VAN HALEN bassist, Wolfgang Van Halen.
Wolfgang wrote on social media: "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.
"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.
"My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.
"I love you so much, Pop."
According to TMZ, Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The site reports that Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill in the last 72 hours, with doctors discovering his cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs.
There have been a lot of rumors regarding the VAN HALEN guitarist's supposedly worsening health, with TMZ reporting recently that Van Halen has been traveling between the U.S. and Germany for cancer treatment going on several years now. The site later said that "the sad medical news had some folks thinking Eddie was on his death bed ... but we're told that's anything but the case."
Back in September 2019, singer David Lee Roth said that there were no plans for VAN HALEN to do anything for the foreseeable future. "I think VAN HALEN's finished and this is the next phase," he said, referring to his solo project. "And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell. Not mine to tell it."
Last October, Eddie stopped by a McLaren dealership in Beverly Hills and mingled with the sales team, taking pictures and even giving one fan a kiss. A few days later, he was photographed at a spinal neurosurgeon's office in Beverly Hills.
A rep for Van Halen had no comment on TMZ's initial report when reached by Fox News.
Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving Eddie Van Halen might have been responsible.
Last November, TMZ reported that Eddie spent several days in a hospital due to complications from his cancer treatment. Sources close to the legendary guitarist told the site he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, both the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie was reportedly taking to battle throat cancer.
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2020
Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO
— Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020
I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ
— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) October 6, 2020
Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family. https://t.co/ExAWzFAEYJ
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 6, 2020
Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family. pic.twitter.com/fwIw040YMX
— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) October 6, 2020
This one sucks big time!!!!! R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen!!!! You took what Hendrix gave us, and created an even bigger legacy!!!! You will be sorely missed, and I’m glad to have met you and hung out together!!!!! Can 2020 just go the fuck away!!!! pic.twitter.com/SaCyhXEaz4
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) October 6, 2020
Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. ? We will miss you. #fuckcancer @eddievanhalen #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/S4vnN3tyWc
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 6, 2020
There will be many words written and spoken about Eddie Van Halen over the next few days, months, and years. Those words will never come close to expressing what he meant to rock music, what he meant to guitarists, and what he meant to the guitar itself.
Rest easy sir,
-SG pic.twitter.com/d40xqEsunT
— Steve Gorman Rocks (@gormanrocks) October 6, 2020
Omg...RIP, Edward...Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans...What An Incredible Loss...Truly An Astonishing Musician...???
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/oA0P9VrnGp
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) October 6, 2020
So sad to hear this https://t.co/pawDmmLYCE
— Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) October 6, 2020
RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now! pic.twitter.com/XtnL33aGsd
— Pantera (@Pantera) October 6, 2020
My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020
May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen ! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life's journey. Condolences to your family.... #ripeddievanhalen @ Scottsdale, Arizona https://t.co/NSooZOgKjW
— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) October 6, 2020
R.I.P. Edward Van Halen https://t.co/MV9aKaBdlo
— Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) October 6, 2020
This is a very hard one to take for so many of us...his influence and his music will go on forever, thank you for everything Eddie Van Halen RIP #EVH https://t.co/AZRUyj1xll
— Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen) October 6, 2020
Statement from Wolf VH on his father's passing. We've lost a giant in the world of Rock and Roll. No way to know how many countless guitar players Eddie inspired to sit in their rooms and jam for hours learning Eruption or bands that formed after hearing his band Van Halen. ? https://t.co/TijjVT47pI
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) October 6, 2020
Hearing reports that Eddie Van Halen has left us?
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) October 6, 2020
Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. Fucking hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.
— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) October 6, 2020
The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pGhPUXRzyb
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 6, 2020
Absolutely heart broken. Goodbye to the best there ever was and ever will be. RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/dZT693yvrO
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) October 6, 2020
I am in complete and utter shock over the news of Edward Van Halen’s passing...Very few musicians ever come along that change the entire landscape of their instrument and King Edward was one of those few. One of the G.O.A.T! #RIPEVH #RIPEdwardVanHalen ??? pic.twitter.com/1uuMLt1cvv
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) October 6, 2020
No Words.
Edward Van Halen
Rest In Power & Peace
? ? ?
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) October 6, 2020
There are no words. RIP Eddie. True innovator. Thoughts go out to your family and friends #5150 pic.twitter.com/LIUPkoSz4A
— OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) October 6, 2020
Damn. What a loss.https://t.co/ZpLzuRNWjt
— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero - the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family - a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen. pic.twitter.com/cS3ovRrcnj
— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) October 6, 2020
Welp guess the rest of the day will be spent crying & listening to Van Halen. #RipEVH
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) October 6, 2020
— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) October 6, 2020
RIP Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/K2Lq9SouFQ
— rage against the machine (@RATM) October 6, 2020
The word “innovator” gets thrown around a lot in this industry.
In my humble opinion, there is no one it applies to more than the great @eddievanhalen.
Thank you for being THE innovator of these six strings and blazing a trail for so many of us to attempt to follow. ? RIP pic.twitter.com/5xG2Ywimk6
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) October 6, 2020
Incredibly sorry for your loss man. Could never thank your dad enough for the joy he gave us all my sincerest condolences to you and your family
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 6, 2020
Rest In Peace, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen . Icon, innovator, virtuoso. There will never be another like you. pic.twitter.com/83jFN3AvUc
— Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) October 6, 2020
It’s a sad day. I never had the chance to see him live. But I was giving the opportunity to meet him in person at Guitar Center Hollywood. He will be missed. #eddievanhalen https://t.co/mx7LHdHV2g
— Mike Spreitzer (@MikeSpreitzer) October 6, 2020
I can't believe I'm even writing this right now! I'm truly heart broken & in complete shock. No words can even begin to explain what this man did for the world of guitar & rock music! He was & always will be the King! He changed the world of guitar! Rest in peace @eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/zqWoHqrFGQ
— Mike Orlando (@MikeOrlando1) October 6, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Oh man. Damn. I love you Eddie Van Halen. A true rocker, a deep musician, a HUGE heart, an LA boy through and through. A bold innovator and the undisputed king of all wheedlers. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight and soar freely through the cosmos. A vibrant part of music has left this earth. Broken through to the other side. What a sweetheart, my brother. All love and condolences to your family. ❤️❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram
There have been many big losses in the music world but few that just stop you in your tracks, leave you speechless and basically unable to function. Similarly, very few for whom you can say - as for countless others in your field - that without this person, you might not be who you are today, for your life would look very different. Ironically I was just planning to post a new track I’ve been holed up working on that’s directly influenced by him, playing an instrument based on his (swipe to see). It doesn’t feel appropriate to post it today (it’s another humorous song a la Zappa), and the timing is eery. There so much more to say, at a total loss for words. I can’t believe I have to type this right now: RIP #eddievanhalen ??
