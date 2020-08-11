Rockers React To KAMALA HARRIS Being Announced As JOE BIDEN's Running Mate: 'Let's Do This'

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, SONS OF APOLLO), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) and Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES) are among the rockers who have reacted to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's announcement that California senator Kamala Harris will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

"I think @KamalaHarris is the perfect running mate!" Portnoy tweeted. "She really strengthens the bill and will help strengthen some of Biden's weaknesses that some people have concerns over...This is probably the most important election in US history, so get out and VOTE!"

The former DREAM THEATER drummer added in separate tweet: "I know political posts usually sparks heated debates and can sometimes even result in losing some fans, but I've recently decided to no longer silence my disdain for Trump as I find him a truly despicable human being. Just my opinion. Keep the comments here CIVIL & respectful"

Bach was equally enthusiastic about Biden's choice, tweeting: "Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on your big day! Congrats to the USA for a [light] at the end of an endless tunnel! VP Harris we are depending on you to #MakeMusicExistAgain ! #MakeSchoolExistAgain ! NOV3 we #Vote @JoeBiden #MakeAmericaExistAgain Please get us out of this hell @KamalaHarris you got my #vote for #rocknroll"

Skolnick wrote: "BOOM #BidenHarris2020 it is. The RIGHT call for way too many reasons to get into. Haters/Contratians please take the day off. We don't have time and want to appreciate this moment. Let's do this"

Rose, who has been very vocal in his distaste for President Donald Trump, seemed to be less impressed with Biden's selection, simply tweeting out a YouTube link to the Roger Daltrey song "Say It Ain't So Joe".

On Tuesday, Biden said in an e-mail to supporters, "I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.

"I need someone who understands the pain that so many people in our nation are suffering," he continued. "Whether they've lost their job, their business, a loved one to this virus. This president says he 'doesn't want to be distracted by it'. He doesn't understand that taking care of the people of this nation — all the people — isn't a distraction — it's the job. Kamala understands that."

Harris tweeted: "@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

