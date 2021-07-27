Rockers React To JOEY JORDISON's Death

Members of ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, KREATOR, ALL THAT REMAINS and TRIVIUM are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison.
The news of his passing was broken in a statement from his family.
The statement reads: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46.
"Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.
"To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.
"The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.
"The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."
According to TMZ, Joey's family said they will hold a private funeral service for him, but it's unclear when that will happen.
SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.
Several years ago, Jordison overcame the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which damages nerve fibers, which ultimately led to the drummer temporarily losing the use of his legs.
Jordison and the members of SLIPKNOT had been silent and evasive about the reasons for his dismissal from the band, but Joey finally spoke about it in 2016 while accepting an award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London, England.
At the time, Joey claimed that he was fired from SLIPKNOT without a band meeting or "anything from management." He said: "All I got was a stupid fucking e-mail saying I was out of the band that I busted my ass my whole life to fucking create. That's exactly what happened and it was hurtful. I didn't deserve that shit after what I'd done and everything I'd been through.
"They got confused about my health issues and obviously even I didn't know what it was at first," he continued. "They thought I was fucked up on drugs, which I wasn't at all.
"I've been through so many things with those guys and I love them very much. What's hurtful is the way it went down was not fucking right. That's all I want to say. The way they did it was fucking cowardly. It was fucked up."
Back in 2014, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."
Taylor said he could not get into specifics for legal reasons, but admitted, "It's when a relationship hits that T-section and one person's going one way and you're going the other. And try as you might to either get them to go your way or try and go their way, at some point you've got to go in the direction that works for you. This is me speaking in the broadest terms, with respect to Joey. I guess to sum it up, it was one of the hardest decisions we ever made."
Taylor said that the band is "happy right now and we hope that he is . . . he's just in a place in his life, right now, that's not where we are."
The singer would not answer whether drug use played a role in Jordison's dismissal, and confessed that he had not been in touch with his former bandmate. Taylor said, "I haven't talked to Joey in a while, to be honest. That's how different we are. It's not because I don't love him and I don't miss him. And it is painful; we talk about him all the time, but at the same time, do we miss him or do we miss the old him? That's what it really comes down to."
Three years ago, Joey revealed that he was working on his first-ever book.
In 2018, Jordison completed a European tour with the international death metal supergroup SINSAENUM.
I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP pic.twitter.com/BAnLHW9Re2
— Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) July 27, 2021
Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Joey Jordison. I was lucky to have gotten to know him through the years sharing stages and partying around the world. He was an incredible talent and an amazing person. Will miss you my brother. RIP #1
— Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) July 27, 2021
To say this dude created an entire generation of drummers would be maybe the biggest understatement ever made
Dude was an incredible drummer and song writer and was always super gracious to us anytime we toured with the band. #RIP https://t.co/tFuQS1Uw4y
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Joey Jordinson. Such a talented songwriter, amazing drummer, great guitar player, and funny human being. Our lives intertwined so many times man… This hurts. Way too young… ??? pic.twitter.com/7Wcz123wTT
— Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) July 27, 2021
Respect to the guy that took the blast beat to the masses! Friendly guy too. Damn shame this… Rest in Power! ? #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/VTUFCYAZ6G
— ??????? ????? (@Michael_Amott) July 27, 2021
I love what Joey Jordison accomplished with Slipknot. They were the bridge from rock into professional wrestling. From what I hear, Joey had an illness that made him unable to play the drums. (Our bodies are only good for a time). Rest in peace… https://t.co/HWTtJ4FhfG
— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) July 27, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of @thejoeyjordison. He was an unbelievable musician and someone who was always so kind to me when I was a kid. I often think back and remember all the fun that was had on Ozzfest with @slipknot. I’d like to send my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest peacefully friend.
Posted by Jack Osbourne on Tuesday, July 27, 2021
