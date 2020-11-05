Rockers React To DONALD TRUMP's Baseless Election Fraud Claims

TESTAMENT's Alex Skolnick, QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre, Danko Jones and ex-SKID ROW/SAIGON KICK drummer Phil Varone are among the rockers who have reacted to President Donald Trump's baseless claim that the presidency was being stolen from him as vote counts showed his path to victory disappearing.

"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election, they're trying to rig an election, and we can't let that happen," Trump said in an appearance in the White House briefing room earlier today, offering no evidence to back up the claims and vowing to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us, if you could the votes that came in late," Trump said.

"We were up by nearly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania. I won Pennsylvania by a lot and that gets whittled down to, I think they said now we're up by 90,000 votes, and they keep coming and coming and coming, they find them all over," he said, adding "our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret."

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign took legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. The lawsuits contest ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Trump's lead in Georgia slipped to about 3,600 votes as of 7 p.m. Thursday. The state has approximately 19,000 ballots left to count, according to the Washington Post. In Pennsylvania, Trump's lead dropped to under 65,000 votes and is expected to shrink as more ballots are counted in heavily Democratic areas. Several hundred thousand ballots remain to be counted.

Trump has frequently baselessly attacked mail-in voting as being susceptible to fraud, despite evidence showing that such voter fraud is exceedingly rare. Because of this, Democrats have voted disproportionately by mail, while Republicans have voted disproportionately in person.

