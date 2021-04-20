Rockers React To DEREK CHAUVIN's Guilty Verdict

Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE), Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Zach Myers (SHINEDOWN), Piggy D. (ROB ZOMBIE), and Ice-T (BODY COUNT) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the news that the jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May.
After hours of jury deliberations, the 45-year-old was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed after police responded to a report that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin's attorneys argued that he acted on his training from the Minneapolis Police Department in the use of a "Maximal Restraint Technique" and did so out of concern that Floyd might harm himself or the officers struggling to arrest him. The attorney also cited the autopsy conducted on Floyd that found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, a combination of drugs the attorney said is known as a speedball.
A few days after Floyd's death, Reid took to his Twitter to write: " Of all the shocking mobile phone recorded extra judicial Police killings, the murder of George Floyd is the most depraved exercise in contemptuous disregard for human life I've ever seen. Next time you see it- if you can stomach it- pay attention to the hand in pocket posture."
The jury had deliberated for about 10 hours over two days, following closing arguments.
Floyd's death sparked protests across cities in the U.S. and around the world.
This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.
What’d I Say?!!! https://t.co/JcIBcouOB6
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) April 20, 2021
Guilty
— Living Colour (@LivingColour) April 20, 2021
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 20, 2021
That moment when you realize.... https://t.co/sbUrMwDU2T
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 20, 2021
Great verdicts!!! Finally justice is being served.
— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) April 20, 2021
Justice has prevailed. #BlackLivesMatter
— Andy Biersack (@andyblack) April 20, 2021
No fucking shit. Glad our eyes weren’t wrong.
— Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) April 20, 2021
I feel like a bird pic.twitter.com/Do5tIA7rm3
— Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) April 20, 2021
??????
— Nick Martin (@nodirectioncasa) April 20, 2021
Rest in power George Floyd!
— Sam Carter (@samarchitects) April 20, 2021
Justice for Black America is justice for all America ??
— Count D. (@PiggyD) April 20, 2021
??❤️??
— Mark Morton ?? (@MarkDuaneMorton) April 20, 2021
??????????????????
— Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) April 20, 2021
This feels appropriate today https://t.co/af2f79mMNr
— Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) April 20, 2021
You fucking batshit crazy lunatic. . . I don’t think that was what he signed up for
You fucking pastel suited turd https://t.co/hWJqqFjZ3w
— Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) April 20, 2021
??
— Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) April 20, 2021
I see that ROT IN HELL is trending. One down. ✊✊?✊?✊?✊? #GeorgeFloyd #DefundThePolice
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) April 20, 2021
Regardless of your opinion on the Chauvin trial verdict, he at no point was a “good” cop. He had something like 13 complaints filed against him. He’s not the guy you want to throw your support behind.
— Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) April 20, 2021
#verdict
Shot this almost a year ago during NYC protests. Today is a small step in the right direction. ?? #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #DerekChauvinVerdict #DerekChauvinTrial #GUILTY pic.twitter.com/YDI6dW6qln
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) April 20, 2021
G U I L T Y#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
— Rage Against The Machine ? (@RATM) April 20, 2021
Justice died when Truth is buried under the infinite layers of Lies. I would rather stand with GOD and be Judged by the World ,Then stand with the World and be Judged by GOD.
￼
— Paul Shortino ?? (@PaulShortino) April 20, 2021
I find it fitting that an alpha-male COSPLAYER like Ted Nugent @TedNugent, who has always said he's drug free, announces he has Covid on 4/20, after a year of calling it a hoax, and on the day Derek Chauvin is found guilty of murder. https://t.co/Xk0CW9lmgi
— Danko Jones (@dankojones) April 20, 2021
Homey is gonna have a wonderful welcome to prison.
The inmates are drawing straws for who's first!
He wont be finding his ' happy place' unless he loves his asshole THAT much.
— Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) April 20, 2021
Holding this guy accountable is a decent first step but a harsh sentence will feel more like justice.
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) April 20, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).