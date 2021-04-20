Rockers React To DEREK CHAUVIN's Guilty Verdict

Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE), Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR), Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Zach Myers (SHINEDOWN), Piggy D. (ROB ZOMBIE), and Ice-T (BODY COUNT) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the news that the jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May.

After hours of jury deliberations, the 45-year-old was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed after police responded to a report that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin's attorneys argued that he acted on his training from the Minneapolis Police Department in the use of a "Maximal Restraint Technique" and did so out of concern that Floyd might harm himself or the officers struggling to arrest him. The attorney also cited the autopsy conducted on Floyd that found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, a combination of drugs the attorney said is known as a speedball.

A few days after Floyd's death, Reid took to his Twitter to write: " Of all the shocking mobile phone recorded extra judicial Police killings, the murder of George Floyd is the most depraved exercise in contemptuous disregard for human life I've ever seen. Next time you see it- if you can stomach it- pay attention to the hand in pocket posture."

The jury had deliberated for about 10 hours over two days, following closing arguments.

Floyd's death sparked protests across cities in the U.S. and around the world.

