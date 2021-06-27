Rockers React To Death Of Former SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER

Michael Sweet (STRYPER), Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) and Scotti Hill (SKID ROW) are among the rockers who have reacted to the passing of Johnny Solinger, SKID ROW's longest-tenured singer. The Arkansas-born rocker died on Saturday (June 26) at the age of 55.

Solinger joined SKID ROW when it reformed in 1999, following a three-year hiatus, replacing the group's previous singer, Sebastian Bach. He was a member of SKID ROW from 1999 to 2015, and appeared on the "Thickskin" and "Revolutions Per Minute" albums, as well as the "United World Rebellion" and "Rise Of The Damnation Army" EPs.

More than a month ago, Solinger announced that he was suffering from liver failure. In a social media post at the time, he asked fans for their support, explaining "as with most musicians I do not have health insurance."

SKID ROW shared the news of Solinger's passing, writing: "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."

In a separate post on his Instagram, Bolan said: "RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy."

Kerns posted several photographs of him with Solinger, and he included the following message: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger," he wrote. "He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together once more."

Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER sent prayers to Solinger's family, friends and fans, writing: "God Bless you Johnny and May God hold you in His hands for all eternity."

Solinger reportedly married actress Paula Marcenaro in 2011. She broke the news of his passing on Saturday, writing: "Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace."

Solinger was fired by SKID ROW in April 2015 and replaced by TNT singer Tony Harnell. Tony quit the group only eight months later, and was succeeded by the South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

In late 2019, Solinger sustained injuries in a car crash and was forced to reschedule some of his solo shows.



