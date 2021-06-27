Rockers React To Death Of Former SKID ROW Singer JOHNNY SOLINGER

Michael Sweet (STRYPER), Todd Kerns (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS), Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) and Scotti Hill (SKID ROW) are among the rockers who have reacted to the passing of Johnny Solinger, SKID ROW's longest-tenured singer. The Arkansas-born rocker died on Saturday (June 26) at the age of 55.
Solinger joined SKID ROW when it reformed in 1999, following a three-year hiatus, replacing the group's previous singer, Sebastian Bach. He was a member of SKID ROW from 1999 to 2015, and appeared on the "Thickskin" and "Revolutions Per Minute" albums, as well as the "United World Rebellion" and "Rise Of The Damnation Army" EPs.
More than a month ago, Solinger announced that he was suffering from liver failure. In a social media post at the time, he asked fans for their support, explaining "as with most musicians I do not have health insurance."
SKID ROW shared the news of Solinger's passing, writing: "We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us."
In a separate post on his Instagram, Bolan said: "RIP Singo. Get yourself a piece of pie with Scrappy."
Kerns posted several photographs of him with Solinger, and he included the following message: "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger," he wrote. "He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together once more."
Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER sent prayers to Solinger's family, friends and fans, writing: "God Bless you Johnny and May God hold you in His hands for all eternity."
Solinger reportedly married actress Paula Marcenaro in 2011. She broke the news of his passing on Saturday, writing: "Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace."
Solinger was fired by SKID ROW in April 2015 and replaced by TNT singer Tony Harnell. Tony quit the group only eight months later, and was succeeded by the South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.
In late 2019, Solinger sustained injuries in a car crash and was forced to reschedule some of his solo shows.
Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all.
I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love.
Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Saturday, June 26, 2021
I have made the decision to transition to comfort care. It is time to let him go in peace.
I thank you all immensely...
Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Saturday, June 26, 2021
Update. Not the best news… whatever needs to happen, is gonna happen soon. Unfortunately there is some fluid in his lung...
Posted by Paula Marcenaro on Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A good man with a good soul taken way too soon. Thank you Johnny for everything you gave us. God bless you and your family. pic.twitter.com/muKqOHgi8v
— sNAKE sABO (@sNAKEsABO) June 27, 2021
I sit here with a heavy heart as I heard the news of my Skid Row brother John "Johnny Singo" Solinger. A great human, A...
Posted by Phil Varone on Saturday, June 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Johnny Solinger. Many prayers and thoughts to Johnnys family, friends and fans worldwide? God Bless you Johnny and May God hold you in His hands for all eternity??
Posted by Michael Sweet on Saturday, June 26, 2021
RIP Johnny Solinger. We miss you brother. Proud to have rocked with you. Here are a few memories.
Posted by Raiding The Rock Vault on Saturday, June 26, 2021
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger
He was a big, bold flash of life. He will...
Posted by Todd Kerns on Saturday, June 26, 2021
So sad to hear of the passing of former Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger. A sweet guy, a bundle of laughs, and some killer vocal pipes. Rest peacefully Johnny! ????
Posted by Tony Franklin on Saturday, June 26, 2021
Rest In Peace to our beloved Johnny ?. I will cherish the hour conversation we had last month, talking about rescuing...
Posted by Michael T. Ross on Saturday, June 26, 2021
We were sad to hear of Johnny Solinger (official)’s passing tonight before our show in NW Indiana …
We send this out to you …. Rest peacefully..
Posted by CHEAP THRILL on Sunday, June 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Johnny Solinger…. It was awesome to share the stage with you and I always loved you posts showing off your fishing adventures….. gonna miss you buddy ￼?
Posted by Alex Grossi on Saturday, June 26, 2021
Johnny Solinger is dead.
I just woke up and got the message.
The former lead singer of my favourite band SKID ROW died...
Posted by Andy Brings on Saturday, June 26, 2021
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
