Rockers React To Death Of FOO FIGHTERS Drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS

Paul Stanley (KISS), Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello and Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Hawkins died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The band confirmed his passing in a statement.
"The FOO FIGHTERS family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read the message. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.
"Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
FOO FIGHTERS were on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins's death and were preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. That show has since been canceled.
Taylor's cause of death has not been revealed.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.
Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.
Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".
Hawkins's solo project TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS released its first album in 2006, and a follow-up effort, "Get The Money", in 2019. Other side projects included THE BIRDS OF SATAN and the classic rock cover band CHEVY METAL. More recently, he formed the supergroup NHC with JANE'S ADDICTION members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.
Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, whom he married in 2005, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022
Tragic news. RIP Taylor Hawkins. God bless his family, band mates, and friends. pic.twitter.com/ibXsHD0UG1
— Peter Criss (@PeterCriss) March 26, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! ?. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, @foofighters friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022
Forever missed. pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 26, 2022
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP
— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
I’ve seen a lot of live bands in my time and I can honestly say that I have never seen a drummer and guitar player interact in a more jovial, genuine, and entertaining way than how @taylorhawkins and #DaveGrohl did.
One of the best in history. Devastated. #RIPTaylorHawkins
— David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) March 26, 2022
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
Crushing news ?
Never met but admired greatly, his kindness & earnestness was contagious even from afar & such a talent - few could drum for #DaveGrohl (who has now suffered two losses of key members of historic bands). And this?
RIP #TaylorHawkins ??https://t.co/1S2IrK8XYa https://t.co/ecmA6DQrz6 pic.twitter.com/En8fTPAeL9
— Alex Skolnick ?? (@AlexSkolnick) March 26, 2022
Omg…so bummed about the passing of Taylor Hawkins. Was the nicest guy when I met him, and he was such an influential drummer. My heart goes out to his family, the Foo Fighters, and everyone affected by the loss of a legend. ?
— CC (@christiancoma) March 26, 2022
no words ?
— JOELMADDEN (@JoelMadden) March 26, 2022
I can’t claim to have known him well, but we always hugged when we ran into each other. He was such a sweet & funny guy. I am gutted. Such a loss! My thoughts & heartfelt sorrow go out to his family & friends. https://t.co/rTnBAe8HuZ
— Gnudz (@TheGnudz) March 26, 2022
If you want to know Taylor Hawkins a bit better, I highly recommend watching the Foo Fighters doc, Back and Forth & the Alanis Morrisette doc, Jagged. What a beautiful guy.
— Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) March 26, 2022
In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins. I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family ?? #RIPTaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/a3X0k2AqYW
— Mike Portnoy ? (@MikePortnoy) March 26, 2022
Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.
Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui
— The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022
Saw this online and was praying it was a rumor! My heart goes out to Taylors friends and family. #RIP https://t.co/tK00YZPyfN
— ΛSHBΛ (@DjASHBA) March 26, 2022
