Rockers React To Death Of FOO FIGHTERS Drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS

Paul Stanley (KISS), Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello and Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) are among the musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The band confirmed his passing in a statement.

"The FOO FIGHTERS family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read the message. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

FOO FIGHTERS were on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins's death and were preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. That show has since been canceled.

Taylor's cause of death has not been revealed.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

Hawkins's solo project TAYLOR HAWKINS AND THE COATTAIL RIDERS released its first album in 2006, and a follow-up effort, "Get The Money", in 2019. Other side projects included THE BIRDS OF SATAN and the classic rock cover band CHEVY METAL. More recently, he formed the supergroup NHC with JANE'S ADDICTION members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison, whom he married in 2005, and their three children: Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

