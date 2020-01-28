Rockers React To Death Of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Drummer REED MULLIN

January 28, 2020 0 Comments

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Devin Townsend, Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED), Mike Williams (EYEHATEGOD), Harley Flanagan (CRO-MAGS), CROWBAR, Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR), Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE), Phil Rind (SACRED REICH), Terry Butler (OBITUARY), Danko Jones, FAITH NO MORE and FU MANCHU are among the rockers who have reacted to the death of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY drummer Reed Mullin.

Reed's bandmates confirmed his passing in a social media post Monday night (January 27). They wrote: "Reed, It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music"

Mullin, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside bassist Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the past four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

Mullin was also involved in a number of side projects, including MAN WILL DESTROY HIMSELF, NO LABELS and BROWN. He was a member of the supergroup TEENAGE TIME KILLERS, featuring contributions from FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl, SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe, among others.

RIP @reedmullin!! You will be greatly missed!!! So sad!! Fly on!! @coccabal @jennygreenrules #corrosionofconformity

Posted by Crowbar on Monday, January 27, 2020


Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend. You go girl!

Posted by Mike Patton on Monday, January 27, 2020


What an amazing drummer. He was definitely an influence and had a huge impact on myself and so many others. I remember...

Posted by Roy Mayorga on Monday, January 27, 2020


This one hurts. R.I.P. Reed... We had known each other for a long time. Always loved watching you play. And always a...

Posted by Johnny Kelly on Monday, January 27, 2020


WTF!!!!
Rest In Peace Reed Mullin!

Posted by Terry Butler on Monday, January 27, 2020


Reed was easy to love. Everybody loved him. He was a great human, a great drummer and a great friend. He had a way of...

Posted by Phil Rind on Monday, January 27, 2020


