Rockers React To Death Of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Drummer REED MULLIN

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Devin Townsend, Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED), Mike Williams (EYEHATEGOD), Harley Flanagan (CRO-MAGS), CROWBAR, Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR), Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE), Phil Rind (SACRED REICH), Terry Butler (OBITUARY), Danko Jones, FAITH NO MORE and FU MANCHU are among the rockers who have reacted to the death of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY drummer Reed Mullin.

Reed's bandmates confirmed his passing in a social media post Monday night (January 27). They wrote: "Reed, It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music"

Mullin, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside bassist Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the past four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

Mullin was also involved in a number of side projects, including MAN WILL DESTROY HIMSELF, NO LABELS and BROWN. He was a member of the supergroup TEENAGE TIME KILLERS, featuring contributions from FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl, SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe, among others.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's latest album, 2018's "No Cross No Crown", marked the band's first studio output with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade.

