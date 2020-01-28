Rockers React To Death Of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Drummer REED MULLIN

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), David Ellefson (MEGADETH), Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY), Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD), Devin Townsend, Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED), Mike Williams (EYEHATEGOD), Harley Flanagan (CRO-MAGS), CROWBAR, Roy Mayorga (STONE SOUR), Johnny Kelly (DANZIG, TYPE O NEGATIVE), Phil Rind (SACRED REICH), Terry Butler (OBITUARY), Danko Jones, FAITH NO MORE and FU MANCHU are among the rockers who have reacted to the death of CORROSION OF CONFORMITY drummer Reed Mullin.
Reed's bandmates confirmed his passing in a social media post Monday night (January 27). They wrote: "Reed, It's with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Love and condolences to the family, friends and fans who will miss you and thanks for the music"
Mullin, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside bassist Mike Dean and guitarist Woody Weatherman, had missed a number of shows in the past four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.
Mullin was also involved in a number of side projects, including MAN WILL DESTROY HIMSELF, NO LABELS and BROWN. He was a member of the supergroup TEENAGE TIME KILLERS, featuring contributions from FOO FIGHTERS' Dave Grohl, SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe, among others.
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's latest album, 2018's "No Cross No Crown", marked the band's first studio output with vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan in over a decade.
Heart breaking. My condolences. ❤️?? https://t.co/7biIJuDWJ7
— Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) January 28, 2020
Very sad about Reed. SUPER nice guy, fantastic drummer. MH toured with C.O.C. back in 97 and he was great dude to hang with. Their album Animosity and especially the song “Loss For Words” blew my mind back in the day. Blind will be in heavy rotation tmro. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/9WfEveYL0f
— Robb Flynn (@TheGeneralMH) January 28, 2020
So sad to hear about the passing of Reed Mullin of COC. I was blown away by early COC albums like “Eye For An Eye” and “Animosity” but my whole musical world changed when I heard “Blind”. So many incredible riffs,… https://t.co/lsh3IRulOq
— Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) January 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Reed. Legendary underground music drummer of the 80’s US hardcore scene. As his band @coccabal crossed over into Metal/Rock (and then back into punk!) he was always crushing it behind the drums. One of the friendliest dudes too. This sucks :/ #reedmullin #coc #rip https://t.co/16DKg8B0n9
— ??????? ????? (@Michael_Amott) January 28, 2020
Cheers Reed =/
— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) January 28, 2020
I don’t know what to say...
He was my friend & I’ll miss him. This one hurts...
☮️?
coccabal @ Nowhere https://t.co/MGhJ5Ff5JG
— Mike IX Williams (@MikeIXWilliams) January 28, 2020
R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend… pic.twitter.com/TWTmumg1Je
— Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) January 28, 2020
I JUST FOUND OUT WILLIAM REED MULLIN OF CORROSION OF CONFORMITY HAS PASSED AWAY.I PLAYED WITH HIM A FEW YEARS AGO IN EUROPE. ALWAYS CAUGHT COC WHEN THEY PLAYED NYC.DUDE WAS A GREAT UNORTHODOX DRUMMER & A NICE GUY. A TRUE HARDCORE PUNK LEGEND. REST IN PEACE!!!
— DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) January 28, 2020
R.I.P. Reed Mullin from Corrosion Of Conformity!!!!!!! We got to do a few tours opening up for them and he was always ultra cool to us!!!!! That 1997 tour we did with them, they were sooo heavy live!!! Even back in… https://t.co/rFopqDkteX
— Fu Manchu (@fumanchuband) January 28, 2020
Very sad to hear about the passing of our friend @ReedMullin of @coccabal . Prayers and condolences to his family, friends and bandmates....RIP.
— David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 28, 2020
I met Reed Mullin only once when COC cruised through Toronto in 1990. Even that brief meeting was memorable & I got a pretty sweet story out of it (that has to do with this exact photo). Always thought COC were the coolest band on the scene and Reed the coolest. RIP Reed Mullin pic.twitter.com/O7ZgGb8T5d
— Danko Jones (@dankojones) January 28, 2020
R.I.P Reed Mullin. Our thoughts and condolences go out his friends, family and all associates of coccabal https://t.co/yFcrqdZPEi
— Orange Goblin (@OrangeGoblin1) January 28, 2020
Reed Mullin
Rest in peace my brother
So sad..... #corrosionofconformity #reedmullin #rip https://t.co/jPC8gBjlYz
— HarleyFlanagan (@HarleyFFlanagan) January 28, 2020
RIP @reedmullin!! You will be greatly missed!!! So sad!! Fly on!! @coccabal @jennygreenrules #corrosionofconformity
Posted by Crowbar on Monday, January 27, 2020
Damn! So sad to hear about my ol pal Reed Mullin. Rest in peace my friend. You go girl!
Posted by Mike Patton on Monday, January 27, 2020
What an amazing drummer. He was definitely an influence and had a huge impact on myself and so many others. I remember...
Posted by Roy Mayorga on Monday, January 27, 2020
This one hurts. R.I.P. Reed... We had known each other for a long time. Always loved watching you play. And always a...
Posted by Johnny Kelly on Monday, January 27, 2020
WTF!!!!
Rest In Peace Reed Mullin!
Posted by Terry Butler on Monday, January 27, 2020
Reed was easy to love. Everybody loved him. He was a great human, a great drummer and a great friend. He had a way of...
Posted by Phil Rind on Monday, January 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I’m so saddened to hear about #reedmullin . I think back to the days of meeting him and getting to know this person that had a glow around him . I’ll never forget the time he lost one of his shoes in the pit at one of our shows. He came backstage with one shoe on like it was nothing, he just rolled with it. I always loved his style of drumming too, just listen to Loss for word off of Animosity, great drummer. He will be missed [email protected]
