Rockers React To Death Of Basketball Legend KOBE BRYANT

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY), Phil Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) and Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) are among the rockers who have reacted to the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend and his daughter were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, it has been reported. Bryant was 41.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were on their way to a travel basketball game with when the helicopter crashed. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there were no survivors of the crash. The incident occurred before 10 a.m., and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times. An investigation is ongoing.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in the 2007-2008 season and is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Lakers. The franchise retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.

