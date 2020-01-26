Rockers React To Death Of Basketball Legend KOBE BRYANT

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Dino Cazares (FEAR FACTORY), Phil Labonte (ALL THAT REMAINS) and Chris Kael (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) are among the rockers who have reacted to the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend and his daughter were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, it has been reported. Bryant was 41.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were on their way to a travel basketball game with when the helicopter crashed. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there were no survivors of the crash. The incident occurred before 10 a.m., and the fire made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Times. An investigation is ongoing.
Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He won five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in the 2007-2008 season and is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Lakers. The franchise retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.
WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. legend . He was my hero, I looked up to this man. pic.twitter.com/EiILNbtdHn
— Dino Cazares (@DinoCazares) January 26, 2020
So sad to hear. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/1eXLFm9bG4
— Phil. (@philthatremains) January 26, 2020
Having a bad day? @kobebryant would gladly trade you. Shut the fuck up and have some appreciation for the life that you DO have. Life is short. Don’t take it for granted. #Gratitude #Perspective #RIPKobe
— Chris Kael (@5FDPChrisKael) January 26, 2020
Just got the AWFUL news about Kobe..... Man!!!!! I’m speechless.
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 26, 2020
Goddamn it. I got nothin’. https://t.co/aqE70FEfrd
— Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) January 26, 2020
In shock. Thanks for all you contributed Kobe. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/zMOzhBwJFq
— Papa Roach (@paparoach) January 26, 2020
Oh No!!https://t.co/DXXmAWcHLT
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 26, 2020
attention I will pay on this individual, an absolute legend! @kobebryant #ripkb
— Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) January 26, 2020
No Words rt now.....@kobebryant @lakers
??? pic.twitter.com/V0TielkfZ2
— Sean McNabb (@SeanMcNabbLA) January 26, 2020
“Kobe Bryant and his 4 daughters were on board.”
10 minutes later:
“Reports are confirmed that Kobe’s wife and daughters were NOT on board.”
Lazy, speculative reporting. Shame on ABC and the other outlets that jumped the gun on that one for the click bait. Sick
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. What a loss to the sports world. Wow! Just, wow!!!
— Rikki Rockett (@RikkiRockett) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Kobe Bryant !!!!! One of the greats of basketball....This is awful!!! Just goes to show how short and fragile life is!!! Rest In Peace brother!!!! pic.twitter.com/yCInmVEhad
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) January 26, 2020
OMG so sad, Kobe Bryant - such a great player. ??
— Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff) January 26, 2020
Unbelievable ? #KobeBryant #basketball #philanthropist #LA #LosAngeles ? pic.twitter.com/ixqjGnfEQT
— ? OTEP SHAMAYA ? (@otepofficial) January 26, 2020
Totally in shock about Kobe Bryant. ?
— Tony Franklin (@FretlessMonster) January 26, 2020
What a shock and tragedy! Inconceivable. R.I.P. Master Kobe Bryant https://t.co/xU68YZzWnY
— Richie Kotzen (@Richie_Kotzen) January 26, 2020
#ripkobe ??? https://t.co/PszeWA1yhy
— Paul Shortino (@PaulShortino) January 26, 2020
OMG!!! KOBE!!!!! Oh my God...NO!!!!!! Mt
— BulletBoys (@TheBulletBoys) January 26, 2020
— Tracii Luk Guns ⨁ (@TraciiGuns) January 26, 2020
THE NEWS BECOMES EVEN MORE HEART ? BREAKING.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Local 10 News has learned.
Posted by Frankie Banali on Sunday, January 26, 2020
Extremely difficult to process the passing of Kobe. He was not only a celebrated athlete but someone who was ubiquitous in pop culture for the last 20+yrs. For many of us it’s unfathomable to think such a central figure of our childhood has passed. RIP. Love to his family&friends
— Andy Biersack (@andyblack) January 26, 2020
Damn... https://t.co/dm4MDLiwTQ
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) January 26, 2020
This is horrific news! RIP @kobebryant #shocked https://t.co/wFOD8pngms
— ΛSHBΛ (@DjASHBA) January 26, 2020
Devastating news this morning. My thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the entire Bryant family at this painful time.
Posted by Bret Michaels on Sunday, January 26, 2020
Shocked and devastated ? My heart breaks for the Bryant family! Rest In Peace Kobe and Gigi. Lord please be with his family ??#ripkobe #gonetoosoon
Posted by Scott Stapp on Sunday, January 26, 2020
