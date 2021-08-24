Rockers React To CHARLIE WATTS's Death

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Rob Zombie are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts.

Watts's death was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of THE ROLLING STONES one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts wouldn't join THE ROLLING STONES on their fall USA tour in order to recover from an undisclosed medical procedure. Filling in for him on the trek, which was scheduled to kick off on September 26 in St. Louis, was supposed to be his "great friend" Steve Jordan.

"For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said in a statement announcing his absence from the trek. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans' suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.

He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.

Prior to Charlie's death, the "No Filter" tour, which was originally supposed to happen last year, was scheduled to hit 15 cities from September through November.

