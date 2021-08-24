Rockers React To CHARLIE WATTS's Death

Paul Stanley (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE), Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Rob Zombie are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts.
Watts's death was confirmed by his publicist Bernard Doherty, who said in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of THE ROLLING STONES one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."
Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts wouldn't join THE ROLLING STONES on their fall USA tour in order to recover from an undisclosed medical procedure. Filling in for him on the trek, which was scheduled to kick off on September 26 in St. Louis, was supposed to be his "great friend" Steve Jordan.
"For once my timing has been a little off," Watts said in a statement announcing his absence from the trek. "I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans' suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."
Although Watts wasn't a founding member of THE STONES, he had been with the band since January 1963.
He battled throat cancer in 2004 but got the all clear after undergoing two operations.
Prior to Charlie's death, the "No Filter" tour, which was originally supposed to happen last year, was scheduled to hit 15 cities from September through November.
Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021
#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo ?✌️?❤️??☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021
A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.
@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021
A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX???XXX
The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 - https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021
I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021
#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.
6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021
I first saw The @RollingStones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie pic.twitter.com/FQKOXiSUpG
— John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) August 24, 2021
So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business - he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P.
Tony pic.twitter.com/62veFSUjoz
— Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 24, 2021
Another very sad Day in the World of Music …. Just learned about the passing of Charlie Watts the legendary Drummer of the Rolling Stones … our deep Condolences go out to Charlie‘s Family and his bandmates …. RIP Charlie
Scorpions pic.twitter.com/vxzIH9xnzT
— Scorpions (@scorpions) August 24, 2021
An early mentor, a fellow jazz fan, #RIP Charlie Watts. -John Densmore https://t.co/C8x9qMSLbV
— John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) August 24, 2021
Very sorry to hear of the passing of The RollingStones Drummer Charlie Watts.
My deepest condolences to his family, the band and the fans.
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 24, 2021
Sad to hear of Charlie Watts passing. The Rolling Stones have always been my favorite band, and Charlie was the engine of subltle and heavy grooves. I’ll put on “Sway” which is my favorite song of all time. Any of us in a rock band wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for Charlie. pic.twitter.com/0GsCAIEIO3
— Mike McCready (@MikeMcCreadyPJ) August 24, 2021
Our prayers and hearts go out to Charlie Watts family, fans and friends. The Rolling Stones drummer played on Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Woman and hundreds more. Rest In Peace, Charlie. https://t.co/TOLLj7jzkc
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 24, 2021
Rest in peace, Charlie.? #charliewatts @RollingStones pic.twitter.com/QUGyXhK1NL
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) August 24, 2021
Rest In Peace ?Charlie Watts .
.
.
image via @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/uKePC5Jimd
— THE CULT (@officialcult) August 24, 2021
Saddened to hear about Charlie Watts. For those of us that love music, we’ve lost one of the true pioneers of rock-n-roll. A consummate performer and an even better human. There’s so much to say about Charlie, but for now we will listen to the gift he gave us all - his music. pic.twitter.com/8pNx8ZMzqG
— Nickelback (@Nickelback) August 24, 2021
Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX
— Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021
Peace and love, Charlie Watts. ? pic.twitter.com/SSc7s3Qf9w
— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts https://t.co/2iWBy6aNyV
— KISS (@kiss) August 24, 2021
So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF
— Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts & thank u for holding down that spectacular groove on every Rolling Stone record. another legend down, but never ever forgotten. https://t.co/E0elgAlPiY
— Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) August 24, 2021
Farewell #CharlieWatts Beyond the Stones, he had legit jazz chops (& big band albums of his own to prove it). One of the best. Even drum snob & notorious carmudgeon Ginger Baker agreed. May they both meet up, jam & argue good-naturedly somewhere in the cosmos #ripcharliewatts pic.twitter.com/kVlWsnRinh
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) August 24, 2021
“Don’t ever call me your drummer again. You’re my fucking singer!”#CharlieWatts
— Steve Conte (@SteveConteNYC) August 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Charlie Watts. You rocked the world you will be missed. Carmine Appice❤️❤️
— Carmine Appice (@carmineappice1) August 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Charlie! One of the tightest, in the pocket drummer ever. The backbone of the ROLLING STONES. Legend! Condolences to his family, friends and fans.
.
.
.
.#rollingstones #drummer #rip #legend #charliewatts https://t.co/WKzS717Mxb
— sHaVo oDaDjIaN (@ShavoOdadjian) August 24, 2021
So sad to lose a unique, iconic drummer. (and dancer)
He was a quiet gianthttps://t.co/W9QdcJwfur@RollingStones #DOTM #charliewatts #therollingstones #rollingstones
— Stewart Copeland (@copelandmusic) August 24, 2021
Very very sad news!
Charlie Watts was one of my big inspirations in the early years and still is today! He has inspired the whole planet for so many years. Rest in peace and thank you so much for all the inspiration you have given us drummers around the world! pic.twitter.com/e1THhpJBLk
— Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) August 24, 2021
So sad to about Charlie Watts passing. Condolences to the @RollingStones family n fans pic.twitter.com/yULZ0V56rU
— WARRANT (@warrantrocks) August 24, 2021
Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band .... I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman... it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones #CharlieWatts https://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh
— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) August 24, 2021
There goes a hero. ?
Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7
— Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021
Man… ? @RollingStones #charliewatts https://t.co/HJogEpKEc0
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/wOaM05p7Fe
— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) August 24, 2021
This is terrible news. https://t.co/NcAvrExnNo
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) August 24, 2021
RIP Charlie Watts, a true legend. https://t.co/eqFQ9r1scp
— Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) August 24, 2021
RIP CHARLIE WATTS
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021
Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY
— Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021
Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021
