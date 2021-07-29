Rockers Pay Tribute To ZZ TOP Bassist DUSTY HILL

Ozzy Osbourne, Paul Stanley (KISS), Slash (GUNS N' ROSES), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), Flea (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) and Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of ZZ TOP bassist Dusty Hill.
Hill died in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas, according to ZZ TOP's official web site. He was 72.
The ZZ TOP concert scheduled to take place last night (Wednesday, July 28) in Simpsonville, South Carolina was canceled in the wake of Hill's sudden death.
Funeral arrangements for Hill have not yet been publicly announced.
ZZ TOP played without Hill last Friday night (July 23) at the Village Commons in New Lenox, Illinois after he was forced to return to Texas to address a hip issue. Filling in for him at the gig was longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis.
On July 21, ZZ TOP canceled its concert in Evansville, Indiana because of a "health issue within the band," according to local news outlet Evansville Courier & Press.
ZZ TOP kicked off its latest tour less than two weeks ago in Manchester, Iowa. The trek, dubbed "A Celebration With ZZ Top", will continue in August with dates in the South, Midwest and Far West. In the fall, the legendary act, which was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Keith Richards of THE ROLLING STONES, will play dates in the East, South and in their native Texas. A residency at The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas that had been postponed from last year is now set to start in early October. Looking ahead to 2022, a coast-to-coast Canadian tour has been announced for April and May.
When ZZ TOP announced the tour, Hill — who joined the band a year after its formation in 1969 — commented: "They shut the door right after our 50th-anniversary tour and now it's back open. We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody."
Rest In Peace #DustyHill of @ZZTop. My thoughts go out to @BillyfGibbons and Frank Beard and all the #ZZTop fans around the world pic.twitter.com/FLu71RF62V
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 28, 2021
WOW! Dusty Hill. What an icon. @ZZTop ’s bassist forever. So unique. Always a gentleman from the days of us opening for them through the recent days of them opening for us. I don’t know what to say but “Thank you” and “Rest however you damn well choose!” https://t.co/tHfjLy1xbj
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 28, 2021
So Very Sad To Hear Dusty Has Passed…Beautiful Soul…??? pic.twitter.com/QkodF7jTKx
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 28, 2021
Dusty Hill ? Rest in Rock. Our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him @ZZTop . pic.twitter.com/ITtAw8Pjps
— Garbage (@garbage) July 28, 2021
The Allman Brothers Band Family is saddened to learn of the recent passing of fellow musical traveler Dusty Hill, bassist extraordinaire of our friends ZZ Top. pic.twitter.com/ZZqq9xSQzW
— Allman Brothers Band (@allmanbrothers) July 28, 2021
RIP Dusty Hill pic.twitter.com/L0NNclWW0G
— William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 28, 2021
ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72 - Rolling Stone..RIP buddy!! I’m far beyond words right now.. https://t.co/Yr5za5ocQL
— REX BROWN (@REJASFROMTEJAS) July 28, 2021
Tough week in music. Damn.
#dustyhill #zztop#ripdustyhillhttps://t.co/gRKydbqTUw pic.twitter.com/XFODBiQ9sS
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) July 28, 2021
Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer https://t.co/k6L53JlhW6
— Flea (@flea333) July 28, 2021
R.I.P. Dusty Hill @ZZTop ??????
— STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) July 28, 2021
lost another legend today. Dusty Hill. we will always remember him as an the authentic Texan with a great sense of humor & ability to hold down the low end of @zztop with a growl. you will be missed RIP Dusty Hill https://t.co/V9RH0NJ4Am
— Gilby Clarke (@gilbyclarke) July 28, 2021
RIP #DustyHill https://t.co/OY3RbPjqp7
— Living Colour (@LivingColour) July 28, 2021
— Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) July 28, 2021
Rest In Peace Dusty. You were a one of a kind, legend and kind and gentle soul. My condolences to his family, Billy and Frank and the entire ZZ Top organization. pic.twitter.com/GPbrD4ohoU
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 28, 2021
