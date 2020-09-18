Rockers Mourn U.S. Supreme Court Justice RUTH BADER GINSBURG's Death

PEARL JAM, Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Jay Jay French (TWISTED SISTER) and Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.
Ginsburg graduated from Columbia Law School, going on to become a staunch courtroom advocate for the fair treatment of women and working with the ACLU's Women's Rights Project. She was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980 and appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993.
The justice, who sat on the bench for 27 years, was the second woman confirmed to the top court.
Supreme Court justices serve for life or until they choose to retire, and supporters have expressed concern that a more conservative judge might replace her while President Donald Trump, a Republican, remains in office.
Earlier today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he will hold a vote on Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Ginsburg on the Supreme Court despite the fact that, in the days before she died, Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter that it was her wish that she not be replaced before Inauguration Day.
"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly said.
McConnell blocked former President Obama's Supreme Court pick from receiving a confirmation hearing after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, the year of the last presidential election. At the time, he and other GOP lawmakers maintained that a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled the same year as a presidential race.
A life that was the very definition of service.
May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward. #RBG
?: Todd Heisler/The New York Times pic.twitter.com/8EKiaovnO8
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) September 19, 2020
As horrific as the #TheRealDonaldJTrump presidency has been, the death of our jurist giant #ruthbaderginsberg may have allowed this fascist to advance his #americanhitler agenda even further
— Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) September 19, 2020
Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Our children will know what you did. RIP RBG. https://t.co/FgVBcJ7kIi
— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) September 19, 2020
#RIPRGB .... very sad to hear this . I didn’t expect this today. #vulturescoming pic.twitter.com/sM2kR01msJ
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) September 19, 2020
How sad :(https://t.co/qm0h64Yq1S
— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) September 18, 2020
That is how Our Ruth fought so hard so long. She was MIRACULOUS . This is how we will her the honor, Her Honor so richly deserves- to NOT give in to the comfort of despair. The other side is counting on apathy & resignation. We have to deny them that pleasure even as we HURT. https://t.co/kZcR3k1XU6
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) September 19, 2020
RIP #ruthbaderginsburg a true warrior for women’s rights
— D O R O T H Y (@itsdorothysucka) September 18, 2020
The notorious RBG Rest In Peace. Thank you for making the world a better place. ? https://t.co/xovePwroft
— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) September 19, 2020
She did so much for equal rights for all... RIP https://t.co/Uzjla5lut8
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 19, 2020
RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. You are forever a legend.
— JB Brubaker (@JBBrubaker) September 19, 2020
Crushed ? #riprbg pic.twitter.com/TNm2FOMcvC
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) September 19, 2020
If you're suddenly energized / excited about the tragedy/victory that just fell in your lap..Bad News: You are everything the God of the Bible hates and have no place in heaven. GOOD NEWS: there is no God and you're only hated by actual good people. Enjoy 2020 #justdie pic.twitter.com/R1JYS2Or7N
— Ben Moody (@WeAreBenMoody) September 19, 2020
Mr @senatemajldr :
??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#MitchMustGo #DitchMitch
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) September 19, 2020
LGBTQ rights including marriage equality, Roe v Wade, the 14th amendment & our very democracy is at stake. The ballot is our only weapon. Nov 3rd - make it count.
Thank you & rest in power #RBG
— ? OTEP SHAMAYA ? (@otepofficial) September 19, 2020
