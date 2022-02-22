Rockers Mourn Death Of MARK LANEGAN

Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN), Tad Doyle (TAD), LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of Mark Lanegan. The former SCREAMING TREES frontman and erstwhile member of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE died earlier today (Tuesday, February 22) at the age of 57.
"Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," his publicist said in a statement. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."
Born November 25, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington, Lanegan began his music career in the 1980s. In 1985, he became the vocalist for grunge group SCREAMING TREES; the group broke up in 2000. Lanegan would start a low-key solo career, but in 2004 Lanegan released his big breakthrough album "Bubblegum". In addition to leading the THE GUTTER TWINS, Lanegan was also involved in other musical projects, including hard rock band QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, long-term collaborations with Isobel Campbell; and undertaken some surprisingly eclectic collaborations, such as co-writing and providing vocals for "Black River" by the electronic outfit BOMB THE BASS. He also lent his vocal talent to the highly regarded album "Above" by supergroup MAD SEASON and penned the theme song for Anthony Bourdain's award-winning TV show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme.
Lanegan is featured on five of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last six albums — 2000's "Rated R", 2002's "Songs For The Deaf", 2005's "Lullabies To Paralyze", 2007's "Era Vulgaris" and 2013's "...Like Clockwork".
Last December, Lanegan released a memoir titled "Devil In A Coma" via U.K. publisher White Rabbit. The book detailed a "terrifying account" of his battle with COVID-19 which left him "slipping in and out of a coma."
Lanegan's previous memoir, "Sing Backwards And Weep", was published in 2020 by White Rabbit.
MESSAGE FROM IGGY:
Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,
Iggy Pop
— Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022
I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.
He was absolutely brilliant.
Godspeed my friend. ?
— Mark Morton ?? (@MarkDuaneMorton) February 22, 2022
My heartfelt condolences to the surviving family and fans of the immense talent that was Mark Lanegan. ??☯️♾
— Tad Doyle (@TadDoyle_Tad) February 22, 2022
Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad
— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022
So very sad to hear of the passing of Mark Lanegan. #marklanegan #ripmarklanegan @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/Mhcatyiyug
— Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) February 22, 2022
Fuck. Mark Lanegan now?
— Ginger Wildheart (@GingerWildheart) February 22, 2022
Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️
— Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022
Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad ?
— Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022
Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC
— Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022
Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man – you’ll be missed ?
— Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 22, 2022
I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA
— COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) February 22, 2022
Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon.
— Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022
