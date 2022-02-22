Rockers Mourn Death Of MARK LANEGAN

Brent Smith (SHINEDOWN), Tad Doyle (TAD), LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS bassist/vocalist Todd Kerns are among the musicians who have reacted to the passing of Mark Lanegan. The former SCREAMING TREES frontman and erstwhile member of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE died earlier today (Tuesday, February 22) at the age of 57.

"Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," his publicist said in a statement. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician, he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time."

Born November 25, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington, Lanegan began his music career in the 1980s. In 1985, he became the vocalist for grunge group SCREAMING TREES; the group broke up in 2000. Lanegan would start a low-key solo career, but in 2004 Lanegan released his big breakthrough album "Bubblegum". In addition to leading the THE GUTTER TWINS, Lanegan was also involved in other musical projects, including hard rock band QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, long-term collaborations with Isobel Campbell; and undertaken some surprisingly eclectic collaborations, such as co-writing and providing vocals for "Black River" by the electronic outfit BOMB THE BASS. He also lent his vocal talent to the highly regarded album "Above" by supergroup MAD SEASON and penned the theme song for Anthony Bourdain's award-winning TV show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme.

Lanegan is featured on five of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last six albums — 2000's "Rated R", 2002's "Songs For The Deaf", 2005's "Lullabies To Paralyze", 2007's "Era Vulgaris" and 2013's "...Like Clockwork".

Last December, Lanegan released a memoir titled "Devil In A Coma" via U.K. publisher White Rabbit. The book detailed a "terrifying account" of his battle with COVID-19 which left him "slipping in and out of a coma."

Lanegan's previous memoir, "Sing Backwards And Weep", was published in 2020 by White Rabbit.

