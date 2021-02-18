ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Expands 'Legends Of Rock' Exhibit

Known as a staple of the Rock Hall for over 20 years, "Legends Of Rock", an exhibit featuring handwritten drafts of hit singles, performance outfits, and instruments from some of history's greatest concerts, will now take over four floors of the Museum. The exhibit opens Saturday, February 20.

When rock and roll burst on to the scene in the mid-1950s, its impact was immediate and explosive. More than a musical sensation, rock and roll was a social and generational phenomenon that became one of the most important artistic movements of the twentieth century. Its seismic influence reverberates across society, impacting how we think about fashion, youth culture, dance, race, sexuality and free speech. It has become a way of life; one that thrives today. The diverse representation of artists in this exhibition are exemplary of rock's enduring power to connect us all.

Ranging from rhythm & blues, jazz, and folk rock to heavy metal and hip-hop, this exhibition represents a myriad of musical genres and highlights some of the world's most iconic acts both past and present.

Notable artifacts on display in "Legends Of Rock" include:

* Prince's Cloud #2 Blue Angel Electric Guitar, created for and used throughout the "Purple Rain" tour

* Two-time inductee Stevie Nicks's tambourine from the "Bella Donna" album cover

* Jon Bon Jovi's Fender Stratocaster, one of the inductee's very first guitars

* Questlove of THE ROOTS' drum set

* Jimi Hendrix's self-painted 1967 "Love Drops" Gibson Flying V used to record "All Along The Watchtower".

* Kurt Cobain of NIRVANA's Mosrite Gospel Electric Guitar

Originally conceived in tandem with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, "Legends Of Rock" began as "Rock Style", an exhibit on rock and roll's trendsetting role in the fashion industry. The exhibit premiered at the Met in 1999 before moving to the Rock Hall.

Now, more than twenty years later, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is expanding this popular exhibit from the original concept to include artifacts related to the spirit of rock and roll, along with how these legendary artists have created their iconic sounds. The exhibit includes artifacts from more than 80 singers, songwriters, musicians, and performers.

Fans can explore "Legends Of Rock" daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with newly extended hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.