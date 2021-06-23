ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME And GOODYEAR Announce 'From Garage To Glory' Finalists

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company, in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced three finalists for the "From Garage To Glory" contest and are now inviting the nation to decide the winner.

Launched in April 2021, "From Garage To Glory" is a nationwide talent search that will give one aspiring musician or band the chance to perform live on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction fest, $10,000 and more. The submission period of the contest called for musicians to submit an original song and the story behind its inspiration.

After receiving song submissions from talented artists across the nation, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and a panel of judges identified the three contest finalists based on artistry, originality and the ability to inspire through music. The Rock Hall and its panel of judges identified SARAH FAITH of Nashville and UPTIGHT SUGAR and RECESS, both from Cleveland, as the three finalists based on artistry, originality and the ability to inspire through music. Now through July 16, fans can listen to the finalists' entries and vote for their favorite on FromGarageToGlory.com.

The winning entrant will be announced in mid-August, before performing on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction fest on October 28.

"There are amazing and diverse artists across this entire country and it's been a great pleasure to listen to their songs" said Greg Harris, president and CEO, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. "We're incredibly inspired by all of the musicians who entered and look forward to seeing who America votes as the winner. Thanks to Goodyear and the Cleveland Cavaliers for helping us identify tomorrows rising stars!"

To learn more about the contest and cast your vote, visit FromGarageToGlory.com. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #fromgaragetoglory.

