'Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith' In Orlando Gets Minor Refurbishment

The Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, a fast-paced ride located at Disney's Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, recently got a minor refurbishment, with everyone's favorite oversized guitar now appearing shinier than ever.

Walt Disney Imagineering showed off the finished product on Instagram, writing in an accompanying message: "Recently, the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith covers were dropped revealing the dazzling refurbishment of everyone's favorite oversized guitar at Disney's Hollywood Studios at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. After weeks of preparation, body work and some fresh paint, the iconic guitar has been restored to look better than ever and keep our fans rocking on. Thanks to our rock stars from the Florida Design & Show Quality team!"

Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith first opened at Disney-MGM Studios Florida (Walt Disney World) in July 1999 and a near-identical design launched at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, France in March 2002, featuring a duplicated ride layout with an alternate theme applied on top.

A 12-year-old boy died in June 2006 after riding Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World near Orlando. It was subsequently determined that had a congenital heart defect, and an inspection of the ride found no mechanical problems.

The Rock 'N' Roller Coaster is an enclosed, 82-second ride with a roll-over corkscrew feature accompanied by a blasting AEROSMITH soundtrack. It is presented as a high-speed journey down a mythical Los Angeles freeway.

According to its premise, AEROSMITH, late to a concert across town after a recording session, invites riders along with them in a fast-paced journey across Los Angeles. The journey, however, notably takes place entirely in the dark, with only neon signs lighting the way.

Disney's web site says coaster riders will "zoom from 0-60 mph with the force of a supersonic F-14, take in high-speed loops and turns synchronized ... and zip through Tinseltown in the biggest, loudest limo you've ever seen."

