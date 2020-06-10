'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' Launches Live, Interactive, Online Masterclass Events

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has launched new live, interactive, online masterclass events featuring an array of top-level artists and record producers from the comfort of your home.

The masterclass events allow you to be live with the artist in an intimate group of 20-25 people, where you will learn, hear stories, be privy to live performances, get tips from the pros themselves and get a very personal experience. You will be able to directly ask questions and they will be answered.

The first week of classes featured sessions from Mark Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT, OZZY OSBOURNE), Felix Cavaliere (THE RASCALS), Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY, FREE), Joe Vitale (JOE WALSH, DAVID CROSBY) and Mike Clink (GUNS N' ROSES, MEGADETH producer), and all were sold out.

Some of these classes will be focused on a particular skill (for example, Vernon Reid of LIVING COLOUR's class will offer guitarists his techniques), while others may be more advice driven and conversational. Lita Ford is offering a women's-only class, which has already sold out.

Kirke said: "I had a ball and can't wait to do it again. I love getting to talk to fellow musicians and fans."

This is your backstage pass to the VIP room. Invite your fellow bandmates to join you on the sessions. Gather your family around your computer to partake in the fun. Just like at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's "in-person" camps, where it is commonplace for rock stars to drop in unannounced, you never know who might surprise you and show up in your class.

Find a list of all available classes here. Your participation will help raise money for several charities who need our help due to the COVID-19 crisis.

David Fishof, the founder and creator of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, said: "I'm proud that over the past 25 years of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, we have been able to offer top touring musicians, with whom you have been able to learn from, jam with, interact and share personal experiences. I want to assure you that we will come out blazing with Rock Camps in 2021 when it will be safe to do so again. Thank you, stay safe, stay in touch and rock on."

