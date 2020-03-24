ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony Rescheduled For November

This year's edition of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place in November.

The annual event, which was originally scheduled to take place May 2 at Cleveland, Ohio's Public Hall, was postponed over coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony, which is set to be broadcast live on HBO for the first time, will be held on Saturday, November 7. It will be aired from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the artists that are slated to be inducted into the Rock Hall this year are NINE INCH NAILS, DEPECHE MODE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, Whitney Houston, T.REX and the Notorious B.I.G.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 395,000 cases have been reported worldwide — including more than 46,000 in the U.S.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including METALLICA, PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, SLIPKNOT, SHINEDOWN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and others, while festivals such as Sonic Temple, Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, South By Southwest and Coachella have been called off or moved to later in the year.