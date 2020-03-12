ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

March 12, 2020

This year's edition of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place May 2 at Cleveland, Ohio's Public Hall, has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.

"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony," Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. "Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience."

Among the artists that are slated to be inducted into the Rock Hall this year are NINE INCH NAILS, DEPECHE MODE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, Whitney Houston, T.REX and the Notorious B.I.G.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on Wednesday (March 11). More than 115,000 cases have been reported worldwide — including more than 1,000 in the U.S.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, GREEN DAY, SLIPKNOT, TRIVIUM and others, while festivals such as South By Southwest and Coachella have been called off or moved to later in the year.

