ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Announces Date And Venue For Fall 2021 Ceremony

The 36th annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will return to Cleveland, Ohio on October 30, 2021, and for the first time, will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The recently transformed FieldHouse provides a new and truly world-class venue that prioritizes health and safety and offers increased space and flexibility to host the induction ceremony in Cleveland as part of a multi-year partnership.

An internationally celebrated museum and attraction, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame generates an estimated $36.5 million impact to the Cleveland economy when the city hosts the induction ceremony (report by Tourism Economics). Additionally, Rock Hall visitors to Cuyahoga County play a significant role in northeast Ohio's economy, driving $199 million of impact annually.

Representing the diverse genre of rock and roll, this year's nominees include Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, DEVO, FOO FIGHTERS, THE GO-GO'S, IRON MAIDEN, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, NEW YORK DOLLS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.

Fans can vote for their favorite nominees now through April 30, 2021 at vote.rockhall.com. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 inductees will be honored on October 30, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inductees will be announced in May 2021.

The Rock Hall is open daily with advance tickets required at rockhall.com. Plan your visit now and experience the Hall Of Fame gallery and 2020 inductee exhibit.

John Sykes, chairman of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, said: "We are excited to welcome the 2021 class of inductees into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year in Cleveland, the home of our Museum. The ceremony recognizes these inductees' influence on generations of artists to follow and their impact on sound of youth culture."

Greg Harris, president and CEO of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum, said: "We are honored to again host the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, this year at the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and to serve as the place for rock and roll fans around the world to connect and celebrate our inductees all year long."

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal groups like MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that band's first year of eligibility.

Having been eligible for induction for a decade and a half, IRON MAIDEN is one of the biggest bands on the planet. Since the release of their self-titled debut album, the British heavy metal legends have released a further 15 full-length studio records, and sold over 100 million copies.

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.