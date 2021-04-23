ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME And GOODYEAR Launch 'From Garage To Glory' Nationwide Talent Search

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company are on a mission to find the next great musical act and put them on the road to glory.

Earlier this week, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Goodyear launched "From Garage To Glory", a nationwide talent search that will give aspiring musicians or bands a chance to perform live on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction fest, $10,000 and more.

"Remarkable things emerge when people have the passion, determination and vision to make their dreams a reality," said Karen Maroli, Goodyear's vice president of marketing. "That's why we're excited to introduce 'From Garage To Glory', a platform for aspiring artists to be recognized for their talent and creativity."

Now through May 16, amateur solo artists and bands can enter the contest by visiting FromGarageToGlory.com, submitting an original song and telling the story behind its inspiration. Following the submission period, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and a panel of select judges will choose three finalists, giving music fans the chance to vote online for their favorite entry from June 21 through July 16.

"Every city has great local bands and solo musicians who work relentlessly to get discovered," said Greg Harris, president and CEO, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. "We're excited to celebrate and reward that drive by providing aspiring musicians with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The "From Garage To Glory" contest will conclude in October 2021, when the winning entrant performs live on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction fest in Cleveland.

Fittingly, the "From Garage To Glory" program extends the home-state pride of two supporting Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame partners, each sharing in principles of drive, determination and community: Goodyear and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Earlier this year, the Cavaliers and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame introduced the team's City Edition uniform and specially designed court, which reflects the spirit of Cleveland's rock and roll roots. Since 2017, Goodyear's iconic Wingfoot logo has been featured on the Cleveland Cavaliers' jerseys as part of Goodyear's team sponsorship.

To learn more about the contest and view the official terms and conditions, visit FromGarageToGlory.com. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #fromgaragetoglory.

The "From Garage To Glory" contest is open to U.S. citizens and U.S. resident aliens who are physically located in and legal residents of one of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry. See official rules for more eligibility requirements.