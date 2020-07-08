ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: 35th Annual Annual Live Induction Ceremony Canceled; TV Special Announced

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation announced today that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it will replace its annual live induction ceremony with an exclusive special honoring this year's inductees. The program will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max November 7 and will replace the live 35th annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony that was originally scheduled for May 2 of this year.

It was announced in March that the ceremony would be postponed due to the pandemic.

The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020 inductee class includes DEPECHE MODE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS, Whitney Houston, NINE INCH NAILS, The Notorious B.I.G., T. REX and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

"To protect the health and safety of our Inductees, their families, crews and our attendees, we've made the decision that the scheduled live event is not possible," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, "Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them."

The special will be available exclusively on HBO and to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland is now open and debuts its 2020 inductee exhibit on August 14.

The 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will move to the fall, with the 36th induction ceremony returning to Cleveland.

Ticketmaster purchasers will automatically be issued a refund to their account.