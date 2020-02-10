Rock And Metal Stars Honor DIMEBAG At DIMEBASH 2020: Official Video Recap

Dave Grohl, members of ANTHRAX, Lita Ford, CYPRESS HILL's Sen Dog, members of IN THIS MOMENT, Chris Broderick, BMX legend Rick Thorne, and Sebastian Bach were among dozens of musicians who came together at Dimebash 2020 to pay tribute to "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the late co-founder and guitarist of PANTERA and DAMAGEPLAN, in front of a sold-out house at The Observatory OC in Santa Ana, California on January 16. The night featured Dime's music and some of his favorite songs performed by a rotating cast of guests that also included members of ARMORED SAINT, BAD WOLVES, BUTCHER BABIES, CROWBAR, HELLYEAH, KING'S X, KYNG, LAMB OF GOD, PRONG, SEPULTURA, STONE SOUR and more, led by musical director Nick Bowcott and stage manager Jessica Hill. Many additional musicians were also in attendance to honor Dimebag, including Mike Inez of ALICE IN CHAINS, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM and Chad Kroeger of NICKELBACK.

The official video recap of this year's Dimebash can be seen below.

The all-ages event — produced by Dimebag's longtime partner Rita Haney — also served as the unofficial kick-off for the Winter NAMM show, and was hosted by metal ambassadors Jose Mangin (Affliction, SiriusXM) and Riki Rachtman (former MTV "Headbangers Ball" host, Cathouse founder), and opened with the homegrown Texas sounds of WHISKEYDICK.

After the show, artists and VIPs enjoyed a backstage party with tunes spun by KNAC's DJ Will and barbecue from pitmaster Dave Grohl and his BackBeat BBQ. In an interview with the Orange County Register (January 17, 2020), Dave Grohl said: "You share food, you share music, you share laughs and… it's so exciting and an honor to celebrate Dimebag."

The all-star performance featured over 30 songs, including PANTERA classics such as "Mouth For War", "F*cking Hostile", "I'm Broken", "Cowboys From Hell", "Cemetery Gates" and "Walk", along with various rock and metal classics such as "Ace Of Spades", "Sweating Bullets" and "Balls To The Wall".

Other highlights of the night included Dave Grohl joining 10 other drummers for SEPULTURA's "Roots Bloody Roots", with SEPULTURA's Derrick Green on vocals; Lita Ford and her band playing "Gotta Let Go" and "Close My Eyes Forever"; Sebastian Bach belting out "Cemetery Gates"; Nick Bowcott's opening guitar medley of Dimebag songs, the BUTCHER BABIES version of PANTERA's "F*cking Hostile"; and Scott Ian (on acoustic guitar), his wife Pearl Aday and outlaw country music star Cody Jinks performing the PINK FLOYD classic "Wish You Were Here".

Towards the end of the night, Dave Grohl took the stage to sing the FOO FIGHTERS' "Weenie Beenie", with Scott Ian and his young son Revel on guitar, Frank Bello on bass and Charlie Benante on drums. Dimebash wrapped up with all 70+ music artists coming to the stage to honor Dimebag and his brother, late PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN and HELLYEAH drummer Vinnie Paul, with PANTERA's "Walk".

Event producer and Dimebag's longtime partner Rita Haney told Kelli Skye Fadroski of the Orange County Register: "It's hard to express my gratitude to everyone who still loves him [Abbott]. If you could put into words the smile that's on my face and this feeling that I have bubbling up inside right now, it's that. It doesn't matter who you are, whether you're in a band just starting out or a band that sells out Wembley Stadium, everyone wants to come together, hang out, eat some barbecue and laugh."

Various items were raffled off for charity during Dimebash, including a one-of-a-kind Ronz World hand painted guitar featuring Dimebag's likeness. Ronz World also surprised Dave Grohl with a unique BackBeat BBQ guitar, created specially for him. Proceeds from the event will benefit music education and animal rescues.

Photo by Stephanie Cabral

