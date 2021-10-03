ROBERT TRUJILLO's Wife CHLOE TRUJILLO Releases Her Second Studio Album, 'Mothers Of A New Nation'

Chloe Trujillo, wife of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, has just released her second studio album, "Mothers Of A New Nation", via Eleven Magic Music.

The Parisian-born artist dropped seven of the LP's nine total tracks over the past year garnering acclaim from Rolling Stone, Metal Hammer and Hard Force.

Veteran music producer/engineer Tommy Daughtery (Death Row Records) spearheaded the overall production of the record. Daughtery incorporated his years of experience working with artists such as Dr. Dre, Tupac, Nate Dogg, Ben Harper and Paul McCartney into the dynamic sophomore album. Prodigy bassist — and Chloe and Robert's son — Tye Trujillo (OTTTO) played guitar on "Propaganda" and "Tide" along with Stephen Perkins (JANE'S ADDICTION, HELLRIDE) on drums. Chris Poland, former guitarist of thrash metal band MEGADETH, contributed riffs to "Light & Love". Blues-rock recording artist Craig Erickson played guitar with Joey Maramba, known for his work with THE VELVET UNDERGROUND's John Cale, on percussion for "Here We Are".

Eager to explore her vocal identity, Trujillo, after her punk-rock/metal era, moved from Paris to New York City and spent formative years performing in cabaret acts, rock operas and Off-Broadway musicals. A pivotal moment came when she began writing without pause, capturing original lyrics and melodies that flowed through her while creating.

As a visual artist and fashion designer, Trujillo's work is internationally renowned in locales such as Paris, New York City, Vancouver, Berlin and San Francisco with her most recent collections receiving notice in Vogue Italia, The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone. Her "Aztec De La Chloe" design was displayed as a part of the "Play It Loud" exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

"I've been writing songs for years, most of them I was too afraid to share with the world," she says. "This lockdown forced me outside of my comfort zone in so many ways and I'm excited to finally metaphorically give birth to this album surrounding esoteric and modern life subjects. I channelled the lyrics in my painting sessions and musically incorporated them in with beats, metal riffs, spoken words, unusual melodies, and even some violin. Tommy D. and I started working on the album pre-COVID, right as we began recording the drums and guitars lockdown happened! This motivated me to learn how to use a DAW and to finish the songs all on my own by creating a music space in my art studio. I've been recording music every day at home since. As much as I am excited to release 'Mothers Of A New Nation', I am equally excited for all the possibilities this new found freedom and independence has given me to create musically on my own terms. More to come...."

Talented French producer and filmmaker Anne Pruvost directed the music videos for "Mothers Of A New Nation". Pruvost cut her creative teeth as an advertising executive and led global campaigns for brands such as L'Oréal, BnB Paribas, Sanofi, World Economic Forum, Guerlain and many more. Since then, she has worked with Quentin Tarantino and Alexis Veller on the award nominated documentary-style film "The Legend Of Palme D'Or" at Cannes Film Festival.

On her collaboration with Trujillo, Pruvost says: "Chloe and I share a mutual passion for music and the visualization of music. Working together sent us both into an exciting new direction creatively. Together we continued to develop an aesthetic of sensual camera and body movement playing off of the beat and lyrics. Each works seamlessly with the other. The mystical. The magical. The feeling of the elements in nature that we both strive for, are found in each of our videos."

Trujillo recently signed a record deal with Golden Robot Records for a collaborative music project with Rav Medic.

"Mothers Of A New Nation" is available now on all major music platforms.

