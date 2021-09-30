ROBERT TRUJILLO's Wife CHLOE TRUJILLO Collaborates With New Zealand Musician MARK DALBETH On New Project

Golden Robot Records has announced the signing of the interesting and eclectic pairing of Chloe Trujillo and New Zealand-born musician Mark Dalbeth. They are currently working hard in the studio on new music and are very excited to have teamed up with Golden Robot.

Chloe, wife of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, has been forging her career as a solo artist and Dalbeth was part of the highly respected Australian rock act BELLUSIRA.

Born in Paris, France, Trujillo has immersed herself in the art/music world from a young age. Her music is infused with anything from rap, metal, gypsy and blues. She first got her visa through performing in New York City cabarets and musical theater. From there, she was invited to Los Angeles by Gail Zappa to record the Frank Zappa cover "The Torture Never Stops".

Mark made the move to Australia and started rock outfit BELLUSIRA, who went on to release two notable albums and move to America briefly under management from Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE). The band toured the USA a few times and had Koichi Fukuda from STATIC-X take over guitar duties. Once that project came to an end, Mark decided to stay in America and continue his musical pursuit.

Chloe and Mark met in early 2021 when asked to be a part of the Global Green charity event held at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. After connecting online and having a mutual respect for each other's music, Trujillo and Dalbeth suggested the idea of doing a collaboration. The track "Lightning Strikes Twice" was the outstanding result. The feedback from the single was strong and they both enjoyed working together so much that they decided to continue to work together under the banner CHLOE TRUJILLO & RAV MEDIC.

Chloe told Australia's Heavy about "Lightning Strikes Twice": "It's heavy. It's kind of a heavy song, I would say, which is great. That's what I told Mark. I guess all I listen to mostly is metal and there's always those influences in my writing, but somehow I mix a lot of different things in my own songs, but this is more a heavy song. Straight-up guitar-based, drums and vocals and I think there's a bit of keyboard in there. It's kind of like a heavy, groovy song."

