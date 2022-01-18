ROBERT TRUJILLO's Wife CHLOE TRUJILLO And New Zealand Musician MARK DALBETH Drop 'Mana' Music Video

Chloe Trujillo and New Zealand-born musician Mark Dalbeth have released the official music video for their collaborative song "Mana". You can check it out below.

Chloe, wife of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, has been forging her career as a solo artist and Dalbeth was part of the highly respected Australian rock act BELLUSIRA.

Born in Paris, France, Trujillo has immersed herself in the art/music world from a young age. Her music is infused with anything from rap, metal, gypsy and blues. She first got her visa through performing in New York City cabarets and musical theater. From there, she was invited to Los Angeles by Gail Zappa to record the Frank Zappa cover "The Torture Never Stops".

Mark made the move to Australia and started rock outfit BELLUSIRA, who went on to release two notable albums and move to America briefly under management from Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE). The band toured the USA a few times and had Koichi Fukuda from STATIC-X take over guitar duties. Once that project came to an end, Mark decided to stay in America and continue his musical pursuit.

Chloe and Mark met in early 2021 when asked to be a part of the Global Green charity event held at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. After connecting online and having a mutual respect for each other's music, Trujillo and Dalbeth suggested the idea of doing a collaboration. The track "Lightning Strikes Twice" was the outstanding result. The feedback from the single was strong and they both enjoyed working together so much that they decided to continue to work together under the banner CHLOE TRUJILLO & RAV MEDIC.

