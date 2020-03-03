ROBERT PLANT's SAVING GRACE Announces May 2020 U.S. Tour

Legendary LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant and his new band SAVING GRACE will embark on their first-ever U.S. tour in May. Support on most dates will come from CATFISH KEITH.

Tour dates:

May 12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN *

May 13 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

May 15 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

May 17 - Mountain Stage - The Clay Center - Charleston, WV *

May 19 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY *

May 20 - The Town Hall - New York, NY *

May 23 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC *

* with CATFISH KEITH

An artist presale for the dates will launch on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m., with public onsale starting Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

With SAVING GRACE, Plant comes back to the North American shores in extreme transcendental form bringing new faces, a new sound, and another way of looking and listening.

A new cooperative comprised of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars), SAVING GRACE made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of U.K. dates supporting FAIRPORT CONVENTION. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.

