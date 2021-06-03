ROBERT PLANT's New Collaborative Album With ALISON KRAUSS To Include Cover Of 1960s Classic

According to Led Zeppelin News, it appears that Robert Plant's new collaborative album with Alison Krauss will include a cover of a "Searching For My Love", a 1965 song by BOBBY MOORE & THE RHYTHM ACES.

The upcoming LP will be sequel to 2007's "Raising Sand", which won Grammy Awards for "Album Of The Year", "Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album", "Record Of The Year" for "Please Read The Letter", "Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals" for "Rich Woman", and "Best Country Collaboration With Vocals" for "Killing The Blues".

Greg Leisz, a musician who played on "Raising Sand", revealed during an appearance on the "Everyone Loves Guitar" podcast that he has heard a song from the upcoming album. "[Robert is] doing another record with Alison Krauss, and I heard a track from it the other day," he said. "Incredible." Saying that the song was called "Searching For My Baby", Leisz sang part of it: "Searching, searching for my baby." He added: "When you hear that, it’s going to blow your mind. It's fantastic."

Back in 2015, Republic Records released the "Love The Coopers" official soundtrack album, featuring the studio reunion of Plant and Krauss on their Christmas original "The Light Of Christmas Day".

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Plant revealed that he had been talking with Krauss about recording a follow-up to "Raising Sand". "Alison called me six weeks ago," he says. "She said, 'Should we make a new record?'"

Plant previously tried to make a "Raising Sand" follow-up when he and Krauss finished their tour in 2009. The LED ZEPPELIN frontman entered a California studio with producer Daniel Lanois and attempted to write material he could sing with Krauss. "We walked away from that and took our toys back," said Plant. "Dan and I wrote about five songs in two or three days up in Silver Lake. They were pretty good, but they didn't really lend themselves to a vocal collaboration, so I took them away. And then Alison went back to the fat guys with beards [her longtime band UNION STATION] and she made a pretty good record within that genre."

