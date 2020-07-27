ROBERT PLANT's 'Digging Deep: Subterranea' 2CD Collection To Include Three Previously Unreleased Songs

LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant has announced "Digging Deep: Subterranea", a journey through his solo recordings, from "Pictures At Eleven" in 1982 through to three previously unreleased, exclusive tracks.
Due on October 2, the limited-edition 2CD collection of 30 extraordinary songs, spanning four decades, can be pre-ordered at this location.
CD1
01. Rainbow
02. Hurting Kind
03. Shine It All Around
04. Ship Of Fools
05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *
06. Darkness, Darkness
07. Heaven Knows
08. In The Mood
09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *
10. New World
11. Like I've Never Been Gone
12. I Believe
13. Dance With You Tonight
14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
15. Great Spirit (acoustic)
CD2
01. Angel Dance
02. Takamba
03. Anniversary
04. Wreckless Love
05. White Clean & Neat
06. Silver Rider
07. Fat Lip
08. 29 Palms
09. Last Time I Saw Her
10. Embrace Another Fall
11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *
12. Big Log
13. Falling In Love Again
14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)
15. Promised Land
* previously unreleased
Plant has spent the last two decades exploring different sounds, from "Raising Sand" to 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire".
Last December, Plant celebrated the second season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep With Robert Plant", with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles boxed set. "Digging Deep" included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also featured restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. "Digging Deep" was made available via Plant's own EsParanza label.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Plant was due to tour the U.S. in May with his new band SAVING GRACE.
A new cooperative comprised of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars), SAVING GRACE made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of U.K. dates supporting FAIRPORT CONVENTION. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.
