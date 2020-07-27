ROBERT PLANT's 'Digging Deep: Subterranea' 2CD Collection To Include Three Previously Unreleased Songs

LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant has announced "Digging Deep: Subterranea", a journey through his solo recordings, from "Pictures At Eleven" in 1982 through to three previously unreleased, exclusive tracks.

Due on October 2, the limited-edition 2CD collection of 30 extraordinary songs, spanning four decades, can be pre-ordered at this location.

CD1

01. Rainbow

02. Hurting Kind

03. Shine It All Around

04. Ship Of Fools

05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *

06. Darkness, Darkness

07. Heaven Knows

08. In The Mood

09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *

10. New World

11. Like I've Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance With You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (acoustic)

CD2

01. Angel Dance

02. Takamba

03. Anniversary

04. Wreckless Love

05. White Clean & Neat

06. Silver Rider

07. Fat Lip

08. 29 Palms

09. Last Time I Saw Her

10. Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *

12. Big Log

13. Falling In Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land

* previously unreleased

Plant has spent the last two decades exploring different sounds, from "Raising Sand" to 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire".

Last December, Plant celebrated the second season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep With Robert Plant", with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles boxed set. "Digging Deep" included 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also featured restored artwork from the original seven-inch releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. "Digging Deep" was made available via Plant's own EsParanza label.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Plant was due to tour the U.S. in May with his new band SAVING GRACE.

A new cooperative comprised of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars), SAVING GRACE made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of U.K. dates supporting FAIRPORT CONVENTION. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.

