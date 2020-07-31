ROBERT PLANT Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)'

Robert Plant has unveiled the first of three previously unreleased songs from his upcoming career-spanning new two-CD set "Digging Deep: Subterranea". "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)", taken from the soon-to-be-released album "Band Of Joy Volume 2", is available now at all digital service providers. The limited-edition collection — also available for streaming and digital download — gathers 30 extraordinary songs spanning four decades, including three previously unreleased new tracks. "Digging Deep: Subterranea" will be available worldwide via Plant's own Es Paranza label on Friday, October 2.

Plant said: "I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of black music talent over the years. I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths."

"Digging Deep: Subterranea" showcases landmark tracks from each of the eight-times-Grammy Award-winner's 11 masterful solo albums, including a number of songs featured on "Digging Deep With Robert Plant". Highlights include the No. 1 rock hit "Hurting Kind" and the Grammy Award-nominated "Shine It All Around", alongside the previously unreleased exclusives, "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the acclaimed 2013 film "Winter In The Blood"), and a spectacular duet rendition of Charley Feathers's rockabilly classic "Too Much Alike", featuring Patty Griffin.

Plant is accompanied throughout "Digging Deep: Subterranea" by a truly remarkable lineup of musicians, including Jimmy Page, Buddy Miller, Patty Griffin, Phil Collins, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and his brothers, STRANGE SENSATION/THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS.

"Digging Deep: Subterranea" track listing:

CD1

01. Rainbow

02. Hurting Kind

03. Shine It All Around

04. Ship Of Fools

05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *

06. Darkness, Darkness

07. Heaven Knows

08. In The Mood

09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *

10. New World

11. Like I've Never Been Gone

12. I Believe

13. Dance With You Tonight

14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down

15. Great Spirit (acoustic)

CD2

01. Angel Dance

02. Takamba

03. Anniversary

04. Wreckless Love

05. White Clean & Neat

06. Silver Rider

07. Fat Lip

08. 29 Palms

09. Last Time I Saw Her

10. Embrace Another Fall

11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *

12. Big Log

13. Falling In Love Again

14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)

15. Promised Land

* previously unreleased

