ROBERT PLANT Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)'

Robert Plant has unveiled the first of three previously unreleased songs from his upcoming career-spanning new two-CD set "Digging Deep: Subterranea". "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)", taken from the soon-to-be-released album "Band Of Joy Volume 2", is available now at all digital service providers. The limited-edition collection — also available for streaming and digital download — gathers 30 extraordinary songs spanning four decades, including three previously unreleased new tracks. "Digging Deep: Subterranea" will be available worldwide via Plant's own Es Paranza label on Friday, October 2.
Plant said: "I spent time in the hill country of north Mississippi around Como, dropping back to Clarksdale, the incredible center of black music talent over the years. I weaved my car through the Delta back roads, listening to the remarkable protestations of Mississippi AM radio. I was looking at my world and my times from this unfamiliar place and found myself exposed to a nightmare world of half-truths."
"Digging Deep: Subterranea" showcases landmark tracks from each of the eight-times-Grammy Award-winner's 11 masterful solo albums, including a number of songs featured on "Digging Deep With Robert Plant". Highlights include the No. 1 rock hit "Hurting Kind" and the Grammy Award-nominated "Shine It All Around", alongside the previously unreleased exclusives, "Nothing Takes The Place Of You" (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the acclaimed 2013 film "Winter In The Blood"), and a spectacular duet rendition of Charley Feathers's rockabilly classic "Too Much Alike", featuring Patty Griffin.
Plant is accompanied throughout "Digging Deep: Subterranea" by a truly remarkable lineup of musicians, including Jimmy Page, Buddy Miller, Patty Griffin, Phil Collins, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson and his brothers, STRANGE SENSATION/THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS.
"Digging Deep: Subterranea" track listing:
CD1
01. Rainbow
02. Hurting Kind
03. Shine It All Around
04. Ship Of Fools
05. Nothing Takes The Place Of You *
06. Darkness, Darkness
07. Heaven Knows
08. In The Mood
09. Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1) *
10. New World
11. Like I've Never Been Gone
12. I Believe
13. Dance With You Tonight
14. Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down
15. Great Spirit (acoustic)
CD2
01. Angel Dance
02. Takamba
03. Anniversary
04. Wreckless Love
05. White Clean & Neat
06. Silver Rider
07. Fat Lip
08. 29 Palms
09. Last Time I Saw Her
10. Embrace Another Fall
11. Too Much Alike (feat. Patty Griffin) *
12. Big Log
13. Falling In Love Again
14. Memory Song (Hello Hello)
15. Promised Land
* previously unreleased