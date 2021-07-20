ROBERT PLANT Plays First Pandemic-Era Concert With SAVING GRACE (Video)

Robert Plant played his first pandemic-era concert, appearing with his band SAVING GRACE on Monday (July 19) in Worthington, England. Joining the former LED ZEPPELIN lead singer on stage were vocalist Suzy Dian, mandolinist and guitar player Tony Kelsey, banjo and guitar player Matt Worley, and percussionist Oli Jefferson. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below.

SAVING GRACE made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of U.K. dates supporting FAIRPORT CONVENTION. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape and Low, among others.

Two months ago, Plant launched the fourth season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast".

Last October, Plant released "Digging Deep: Subterranea", a journey through his solo recordings, from "Pictures At Eleven" in 1982 through to three previously unreleased, exclusive tracks.

Plant has spent the last two decades exploring different sounds, from "Raising Sand" to 2017's world music-influenced "Carry Fire".

